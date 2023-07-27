The trade deadline is still days away (Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, to be exact), but already, the dominoes have begun to fall.

The biggest so far is Lucas Giolito, an unsurprising name given his impending free agency and the White Sox's place in the standings. The acquiring team was a bit of a surprise, though, and served as a gut punch to deadline denizens everywhere. By trading for Giolito, the Angels took Shohei Ohtani off the market.

Yup, they're buyers, looking to make one last go of it with the two-way superstar even though they face an uphill battle for a wild-card spot. And shoot, if they're going for it, might the Cubs? Or the Padres? So many of the teams with the biggest bargaining chips are caught under a yellow light and debating whether to hit the gas or brake. Suffice it to say my Ten Players Who Could Be Dealt, just published on Tuesday, already belongs on the ash heap of history.

So let's write something new, something with staying power, something meant to be updated right up until the final ding of the deadline. That's what this is, a tracker in which I'll analyze what the biggest trades mean for Fantasy Baseball as they happen. Bookmark it. Love it. Live by it.

Lucas Giolito traded to Angels

With the Angels committed to one last gasp with Ohtani, they needed a pitcher to pair with him at the top of their rotation. They landed one of the best on the market in Giolito, who has followed up a disappointing 2022 with a fine performance this year. Of course, the improvement is mostly confined to his ERA. He hasn't returned to being the bat-misser he was pre-2022, and most ERA estimators say he's overperforming as a result.

Nonetheless, there isn't much reason to believe a move to the Angels will impact his fate. On the one hand, he never seemed particularly fond of pitching at Guaranteed Rate Field, putting together a career 4.60 ERA there compared to 3.94 everywhere else. On the other, he's joining a team that tends to stick with a six-man rotation to build in enough rest for Ohtani. Unless the Angels make an exception for Giolito, keeping him on regular rest, he may not have many two-start weeks ahead of him.

The White Sox are also giving up reliever Reynaldo Lopez in the deal, but for a couple rentals, the prospect return is strong. Edgar Quero is a consensus top-100 guy as a bat-first catcher who was hurried to Double-A, holding his own there at age 20. Ky Bush is a big left-hander and former second-round pick who could turn into a rotation piece if he can come up with something that pairs well with his slider.

The Dodgers have done well for having Miguel Rojas (with a pinch of Mookie Betts) as their shortstop so far, but that changes with the acquisition of Rosario, a 27-year-old who was regarded as a first-division regular as recently as a year ago. He's been stuck in the doldrums this year, but he's always been a better second-half performer. Surely no one will be surprised if this change of scenery turns him into a .300 hitter with a pretty good stolen base total down the stretch.

Curiously, the Guardians acquired Syndergaard in the deal, which means they're not waving the white flag yet. It's an exchange of one expiring contract for another, so presumably they think Syndergaard will be of some use down the stretch. He's been out since early June with a blister but is nearing a return. It's just hard to imagine he has anything left after the way his past two seasons have gone. Perhaps they see it as a worthy gamble given all of their young shortstops on the verge of breaking through. Gabriel Arias and Tyler Freeman are already on the major-league roster while Brayan Rocchio offers a Rosario-like skill set down at Triple-A.