The most obvious bit of advice a Fantasy Baseball analyst can give you right now is, "Sell high on Bryce Elder." It's such an obvious bit of advice at this point that it might not even be particularly useful – trading is all about perceived value, and if everyone perceives Elders as a sell-high candidate, you aren't going to be able to get much for him.
Is the knee-jerk reaction to writing Elder off fair? Well, pretty much every pitching metric we tend to use to try to predict future performance at least agrees that he's playing over his head:
- ERA: 1.92
- xERA: 4.15
- FIP: 3.42
- xFIP: 3.65
- SIERA: 3.86
It shouldn't exactly be a surprise that a pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA isn't going to keep that up – it's happened just 10 times over the past decade by an ERA title qualifier, and three of those came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. As a general rule, pitchers with an ERA below 2.00 at any given point are going to perform worse, usually significantly worse, in the future.
But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to abandon ship and get whatever you can for Elder, right? I mean, Martin Perez was in a similar spot to Elder at this point last season, sporting a 1.56 ERA through his first 11 starts, and he still had a 3.61 ERA the rest of the way. That's a perfectly useful Fantasy option, and most of those predictive metrics suggest he could be in that range moving forward.
Elder, like Perez, is a groundball pitcher (57.5%) with pretty good control (7.2% walk rate) and a below-average strikeout rate (21.1%). That's not a combination that typically creates ace outcomes – especially when you aren't an outlier groundball pitcher like Framber Valdez – but you can be an effective pitcher with that combination. It just typically means your margin for error is somewhat narrow, as Perez's struggles to begin the 2023 season highlight.
And Elder does have some skills that could make this at least somewhat sustainable. In addition to being a groundball pitcher, he has generated a 51.6% pull rate on his batted balls, the highest mark in the league so far. That's not a great thing when you give up a lot of fly balls, as someone like Andrew Heaney or Freddy Peralta currently are, because the ball doesn't have to travel as far to go out down the line. However, it's not a bad thing for a groundball pitcher – the shift has been limited, but there's still value in the defense behind you being able to predict where the ball might go.
Elder has three pitchers that generate a healthy number of groundballs, with only his four-seam fastball sporting an average launch angle allowed over 5 degrees. That fastball is a pretty good swing-and-miss pitch for him, and the ability to change eye levels and generate weak pop-ups could help, too.
The problem there is, Elder isn't really generating much weak contact with either of his fastballs. His four-seamer has a .425 expected wOBA allowed, while his sinker has a .390 mark. That mostly hasn't hurt him yet because he's been unnaturally good with runners on base – his OPS allowed with the bases empty is .759, a mark that falls to .478 with runners on base. That helps explain why he's managed to strange 87.4% of opposing baserunners, the second-highest mark of any starter this season.
And that's where it starts to get pretty tough to be optimistic. Sure, Elder could be a useful Fantasy option moving forward, but so much of his success right now is based on sequencing – when he's giving up hits – and that's hard to sustain. He's been pretty good at generating soft contact, but not elite, and that's one of the primary ways you can overcome a lack of strikeouts.
Elder isn't a bad pitcher, but I think his skill set is probably more like that of a high-3.00s ERA pitcher. There's value in that, but it's pretty limited value. If I had him on any of my teams, I'd be taking this opportunity to try to shop him for one of any number of underperformers with more upside – Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, or Hunter Greene come immediately to mind as pitchers I'd be happy to flip Elder for.
Maybe he'll continue to confound us. It happens, and there are outliers – guys like Framber Valdez and Kyle Hendricks have been very good pitchers over the past five years without big strikeout numbers, obviously. But, the likeliest outcome is this is the height of Elder's value. Try to take advantage.
H2H Points league Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|48
|2
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|46
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|5
|Juan Soto
|OF
|45
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|45
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|43
|8
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|41
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|39
|10
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|38
|11
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|37
|12
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|37
|13
|Mike Trout
|OF
|36
|14
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|36
|15
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|36
|-1
|16
|Trea Turner
|SS
|36
|17
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|36
|-3
|18
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|36
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|34
|20
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|33
|21
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|22
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|33
|23
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|32
|24
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|32
|25
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|31
|26
|Matt Olson
|1B
|29
|27
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|28
|28
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|28
|29
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|28
|30
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|28
|31
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|28
|32
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|28
|33
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|28
|34
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|28
|-4
|35
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|28
|36
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|25
|37
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|25
|38
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|25
|39
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25
|40
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|24
|41
|Wander Franco
|SS
|24
|42
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|24
|43
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|24
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|23
|45
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|23
|46
|Josh Hader
|RP
|23
|47
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|23
|48
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|23
|49
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|21
|50
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|21
|51
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|21
|6
|52
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|53
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|20
|54
|Corey Seager
|SS
|20
|55
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|20
|56
|Julio Urias
|SP
|19
|57
|Devin Williams
|RP
|19
|58
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|18
|59
|Michael Harris
|OF
|18
|60
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|18
|61
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|18
|62
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|17
|63
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|17
|64
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|16
|65
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|66
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|67
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|68
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|69
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|70
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|-5
|71
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|72
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|73
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|15
|-13
|74
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|75
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|76
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|77
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|78
|Manny Machado
|3B
|15
|79
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|80
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|81
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|-6
|82
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|83
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|84
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|15
|2
|85
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|86
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|87
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|88
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|89
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|15
|90
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|91
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|92
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|15
|93
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|15
|94
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|15
|95
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|15
|96
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|15
|97
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|15
|1
|98
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|1
|99
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|14
|100
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|14
|101
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|14
|102
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|103
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|104
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|14
|1
|105
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|14
|1
|106
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|13
|4
|107
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|13
|108
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|13
|109
|Chris Sale
|SP
|13
|110
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|1
|111
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|13
|1
|112
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|12
|113
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|12
|1
|114
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|12
|1
|115
|Luis Severino
|SP
|11
|1
|116
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|11
|1
|117
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|10
|118
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|10
|119
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|10
|-2
|120
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|10
|1
|121
|Ian Happ
|OF
|10
|1
|122
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|9
|123
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|9
|124
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|9
|125
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|9
|126
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|9
|127
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|9
|128
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|9
|-5
|129
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|9
|1
|130
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|9
|1
|131
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|8
|132
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|8
|133
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|8
|134
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|8
|135
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|8
|136
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|8
|137
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8
|138
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|8
|1
|139
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|8
|-3
|140
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|7
|141
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|7
|142
|Blake Snell
|SP
|7
|1
|143
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|7
|1
|144
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|6
|145
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|6
|146
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|6
|147
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|6
|148
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|6
|1
|149
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|6
|1
|150
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|5
|151
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|5
|152
|Josh Jung
|3B
|5
|2
|153
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|5
|2
|154
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|5
|155
|James Outman
|OF
|5
|156
|Ty France
|1B
|5
|157
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|5
|158
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|5
|1
|159
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|5
|1
|160
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|4
|161
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|4
|162
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|4
|163
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|4
|164
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|4
|165
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|4
|166
|Javier Baez
|SS
|4
|167
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|4
|168
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|4
|169
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|4
|170
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|4
|1
|171
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|4
|1
|172
|Max Fried
|SP
|3
|173
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|3
|174
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|3
|175
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|3
|176
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|3
|177
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|178
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|3
|179
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|3
|180
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|3
|181
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|3
|182
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|3
|183
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|184
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|185
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|186
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|3
|-1
|187
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|3
|188
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|3
|189
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|190
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|3
|191
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|3
|192
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|193
|David Robertson
|RP
|3
|1
|194
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|3
|1
|195
|Riley Greene
|OF
|2
|196
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
|197
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|2
|198
|Jon Gray
|SP
|2
|199
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|2
|200
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|2
|-4
|201
|Eury Perez
|SP
|2
|202
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B
|2
|1
|203
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|2
|204
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|2
|205
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|2
|1
|206
|Jose Siri
|OF
|2
|2
|207
|Elly De La Cruz
|SS
|2
|2
|208
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|209
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|2
|210
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|2
|2
|211
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2
|212
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|2
|213
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|2
|1
|214
|LaMonte Wade
|1B-OF
|2
|1
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|43
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|43
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|43
|6
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|39
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|38
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|38
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|35
|10
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|11
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|34
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|34
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|31
|14
|Mike Trout
|OF
|31
|15
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|31
|2
|16
|Trea Turner
|SS
|29
|17
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|29
|-6
|18
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|29
|19
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|27
|20
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|21
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|27
|22
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|23
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|27
|24
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|27
|25
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|25
|26
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|27
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|28
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|24
|29
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|24
|30
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|24
|31
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|24
|32
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|23
|33
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|22
|34
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|21
|35
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|21
|36
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|21
|-2
|37
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|38
|Luis Robert
|OF
|20
|39
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|20
|40
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|41
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|20
|42
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|18
|43
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|18
|44
|Wander Franco
|SS
|18
|45
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|17
|46
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|17
|47
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|17
|48
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|16
|49
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|16
|50
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|51
|Corey Seager
|SS
|15
|52
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|53
|Devin Williams
|RP
|15
|54
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|55
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|15
|56
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|57
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|58
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|59
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|60
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|61
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|62
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|63
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|64
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|65
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|66
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|67
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|68
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|69
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|70
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|71
|Manny Machado
|3B
|15
|72
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|73
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|74
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|75
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|15
|-5
|76
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|77
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|78
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|79
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|80
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|81
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|82
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|1
|83
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|14
|-3
|84
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|14
|85
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|14
|2
|86
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|14
|87
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|14
|88
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|14
|89
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|14
|90
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|91
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|14
|92
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|14
|1
|93
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|94
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|14
|95
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|14
|96
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|97
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|98
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|14
|99
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|100
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|14
|101
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|102
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|14
|103
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|14
|1
|104
|George Kirby
|SP
|13
|105
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|13
|106
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|13
|107
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|13
|108
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|1
|109
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|12
|110
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|12
|111
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|12
|112
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|12
|113
|Chris Sale
|SP
|12
|1
|114
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|11
|115
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|11
|-3
|116
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|11
|117
|Ian Happ
|OF
|11
|118
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|11
|119
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11
|120
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|11
|121
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|11
|122
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|10
|123
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|10
|1
|124
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|9
|125
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|9
|126
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|9
|127
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|9
|1
|128
|Ty France
|1B
|8
|129
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|8
|130
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|8
|1
|131
|Luis Severino
|SP
|8
|132
|James Outman
|OF
|8
|133
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|8
|134
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|8
|-5
|135
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|8
|136
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|8
|137
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8
|138
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|8
|1
|139
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|7
|140
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|7
|141
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|7
|-2
|142
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|7
|143
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|7
|144
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|7
|145
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|7
|146
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|7
|-3
|147
|Javier Baez
|SS
|7
|-3
|148
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|7
|149
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|7
|150
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|7
|1
|151
|Josh Jung
|3B
|7
|3
|152
|Blake Snell
|SP
|7
|153
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|7
|154
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|7
|155
|David Robertson
|RP
|7
|156
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|7
|157
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|7
|158
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|7
|159
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|7
|160
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|7
|161
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|7
|162
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|7
|163
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|7
|164
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|7
|165
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|7
|166
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|7
|167
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|7
|168
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|7
|1
|169
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|6
|-1
|170
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|6
|171
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|6
|172
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|6
|173
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|6
|174
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|6
|175
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|6
|176
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|6
|177
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|178
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|6
|179
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|6
|180
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|6
|181
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|6
|182
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|183
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|6
|184
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|6
|185
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|6
|186
|Max Fried
|SP
|6
|187
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|6
|188
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|6
|189
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|6
|-1
|190
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|6
|191
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|6
|192
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|6
|193
|Riley Greene
|OF
|6
|194
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|6
|195
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|6
|3
|196
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|6
|1
|197
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|5
|198
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|5
|199
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|5
|200
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|201
|Jarren Duran
|OF
|5
|-1
|202
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|5
|203
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|5
|2
|204
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|5
|205
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|5
|206
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|5
|207
|Brusdar Graterol
|RP
|5
|208
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|5
|1
|209
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|4
|210
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B
|4
|1
|211
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|4
|-2
|212
|Alex Lange
|RP
|4
|213
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|4
|214
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|4
|215
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|4
|216
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|4
|217
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|4
|4
|218
|Will Smith
|RP
|4
|219
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|4
|220
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|4
|221
|Eury Perez
|SP
|4
|222
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|4
|223
|Taj Bradley
|SP
|4
|224
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|4
|225
|Austin Hays
|OF
|4
|226
|Jose Siri
|OF
|4
|3
|227
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|4
|4
|228
|Liam Hendriks
|RP
|4
|229
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|4
|230
|Jon Gray
|SP
|4
|1
|231
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|3
|232
|Cal Raleigh
|C-DH
|3
|233
|Louie Varland
|SP
|3
|234
|A.J. Minter
|RP
|3
|235
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|3
|236
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|3
|237
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|3
|238
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|3
|239
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|3
|1
|240
|Logan Taylor Allen
|SP
|3
|1
|241
|Jason Adam
|RP
|3
|242
|Randal Grichuk
|OF
|3
|243
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C-DH
|3
|244
|Jonah Heim
|C
|3
|245
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|3
|246
|Joey Meneses
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|247
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|3
|248
|Tanner Bibee
|SP
|3
|249
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|3
|-3
|250
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|3
|251
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|3
|252
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|253
|Bryan Abreu
|RP
|3
|1
|254
|Elly De La Cruz
|SS
|2
|2
|255
|Yoan Moncada
|3B
|2
|256
|Matt Mervis
|1B
|2
|257
|Wil Myers
|1B-OF
|2
|258
|Triston Casas
|1B
|2
|259
|Danny Jansen
|C-DH
|2
|260
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|2
|261
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|262
|Brent Rooker
|DH-OF
|2
|263
|Jose Urquidy
|SP
|2
|264
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|2
|265
|DJ LeMahieu
|1B-2B-3B
|2
|266
|Aroldis Chapman
|RP
|2
|267
|Adam Ottavino
|RP
|2
|268
|Jorge Lopez
|RP
|2
|269
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|2
|270
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|2
|1