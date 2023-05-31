The most obvious bit of advice a Fantasy Baseball analyst can give you right now is, "Sell high on Bryce Elder." It's such an obvious bit of advice at this point that it might not even be particularly useful – trading is all about perceived value, and if everyone perceives Elders as a sell-high candidate, you aren't going to be able to get much for him.

Is the knee-jerk reaction to writing Elder off fair? Well, pretty much every pitching metric we tend to use to try to predict future performance at least agrees that he's playing over his head:

ERA: 1.92

1.92 xERA: 4.15

4.15 FIP: 3.42

3.42 xFIP: 3.65

3.65 SIERA: 3.86

It shouldn't exactly be a surprise that a pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA isn't going to keep that up – it's happened just 10 times over the past decade by an ERA title qualifier, and three of those came in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. As a general rule, pitchers with an ERA below 2.00 at any given point are going to perform worse, usually significantly worse, in the future.

But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to abandon ship and get whatever you can for Elder, right? I mean, Martin Perez was in a similar spot to Elder at this point last season, sporting a 1.56 ERA through his first 11 starts, and he still had a 3.61 ERA the rest of the way. That's a perfectly useful Fantasy option, and most of those predictive metrics suggest he could be in that range moving forward.

Elder, like Perez, is a groundball pitcher (57.5%) with pretty good control (7.2% walk rate) and a below-average strikeout rate (21.1%). That's not a combination that typically creates ace outcomes – especially when you aren't an outlier groundball pitcher like Framber Valdez – but you can be an effective pitcher with that combination. It just typically means your margin for error is somewhat narrow, as Perez's struggles to begin the 2023 season highlight.

And Elder does have some skills that could make this at least somewhat sustainable. In addition to being a groundball pitcher, he has generated a 51.6% pull rate on his batted balls, the highest mark in the league so far. That's not a great thing when you give up a lot of fly balls, as someone like Andrew Heaney or Freddy Peralta currently are, because the ball doesn't have to travel as far to go out down the line. However, it's not a bad thing for a groundball pitcher – the shift has been limited, but there's still value in the defense behind you being able to predict where the ball might go.

Elder has three pitchers that generate a healthy number of groundballs, with only his four-seam fastball sporting an average launch angle allowed over 5 degrees. That fastball is a pretty good swing-and-miss pitch for him, and the ability to change eye levels and generate weak pop-ups could help, too.

The problem there is, Elder isn't really generating much weak contact with either of his fastballs. His four-seamer has a .425 expected wOBA allowed, while his sinker has a .390 mark. That mostly hasn't hurt him yet because he's been unnaturally good with runners on base – his OPS allowed with the bases empty is .759, a mark that falls to .478 with runners on base. That helps explain why he's managed to strange 87.4% of opposing baserunners, the second-highest mark of any starter this season.

And that's where it starts to get pretty tough to be optimistic. Sure, Elder could be a useful Fantasy option moving forward, but so much of his success right now is based on sequencing – when he's giving up hits – and that's hard to sustain. He's been pretty good at generating soft contact, but not elite, and that's one of the primary ways you can overcome a lack of strikeouts.

Elder isn't a bad pitcher, but I think his skill set is probably more like that of a high-3.00s ERA pitcher. There's value in that, but it's pretty limited value. If I had him on any of my teams, I'd be taking this opportunity to try to shop him for one of any number of underperformers with more upside – Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, or Hunter Greene come immediately to mind as pitchers I'd be happy to flip Elder for.

Maybe he'll continue to confound us. It happens, and there are outliers – guys like Framber Valdez and Kyle Hendricks have been very good pitchers over the past five years without big strikeout numbers, obviously. But, the likeliest outcome is this is the height of Elder's value. Try to take advantage.

H2H Points league Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 48

2 Aaron Judge DH-OF 46

3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46

4 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

5 Juan Soto OF 45

6 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 45

7 Julio Rodriguez OF 43

8 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 41

9 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 39

10 Kyle Tucker OF 38

11 Bo Bichette SS 37

12 Freddie Freeman 1B 37

13 Mike Trout OF 36

14 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 36

15 Rafael Devers 3B 36 -1 16 Trea Turner SS 36

17 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 36 -3 18 Bryce Harper DH 36

19 Gerrit Cole SP 34

20 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 33

21 Austin Riley 3B 33

22 Shane McClanahan SP 33

23 Spencer Strider RP-SP 32

24 Corbin Burnes SP 32

25 Max Scherzer SP 31

26 Matt Olson 1B 29

27 Marcus Semien 2B 28

28 Bobby Witt 3B-DH-SS 28

29 Aaron Nola SP 28

30 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 28

31 Zack Wheeler SP 28

32 Nolan Arenado 3B-DH 28

33 Justin Verlander SP 28

34 Sandy Alcantara SP 28 -4 35 Kevin Gausman SP 28

36 Emmanuel Clase RP 25

37 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 25

38 Framber Valdez SP 25

39 Luis Robert OF 25

40 Luis Castillo SP 24

41 Wander Franco SS 24

42 Jacob deGrom SP 24

43 Francisco Lindor SS 24

44 Ozzie Albies 2B 23

45 Jose Altuve 2B 23

46 Josh Hader RP 23

47 Zac Gallen SP 23

48 Bryan Reynolds OF 23

49 J.T. Realmuto C 21

50 Will Smith C-DH 21

51 Corbin Carroll OF 21 6 52 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 20

53 Shane Bieber SP 20

54 Corey Seager SS 20

55 George Springer DH-OF 20

56 Julio Urias SP 19

57 Devin Williams RP 19

58 Joe Musgrove SP 18

59 Michael Harris OF 18

60 Xander Bogaerts SS 18

61 Dylan Cease SP 18

62 Alex Bregman 3B 17

63 Cristian Javier SP 17

64 Jordan Romano RP 16

65 Felix Bautista RP 16

66 Brandon Woodruff SP 15

67 Salvador Perez C-DH 15

68 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 15

69 Christian Walker 1B 15

70 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 15 -5 71 Willy Adames SS 15

72 Dansby Swanson SS 15

73 Cedric Mullins OF 15 -13 74 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

75 Clayton Kershaw SP 15

76 Starling Marte OF 15

77 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 15

78 Manny Machado 3B 15

79 Pablo Lopez SP 15

80 Ryan Helsley RP 15

81 Yu Darvish SP 15 -6 82 Nate Lowe 1B 15

83 Logan Webb SP 15

84 Mitch Keller SP 15 2 85 Tim Anderson SS 15

86 Ryan Pressly RP 15

87 Adley Rutschman C-DH 15

88 Joe Ryan SP 15

89 Sean Murphy C-DH 15

90 Camilo Doval RP 15

91 Christian Yelich DH-OF 15

92 Kris Bryant DH-OF 15

93 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 15

94 Matt Chapman 3B 15

95 Anthony Rizzo 1B 15

96 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 15

97 Kenley Jansen RP 15 1 98 George Kirby SP 15 1 99 Rowdy Tellez 1B 14

100 Logan Gilbert SP 14

101 Steven Kwan OF 14

102 David Bednar RP 14

103 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 14

104 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 14 1 105 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 14 1 106 Hunter Brown RP-SP 13 4 107 Daulton Varsho C-OF 13

108 Freddy Peralta SP 13

109 Chris Sale SP 13

110 Jeremy Pena SS 13 1 111 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 13 1 112 Hunter Renfroe OF 12

113 Anthony Santander DH-OF 12 1 114 Seiya Suzuki OF 12 1 115 Luis Severino SP 11 1 116 Jonathan India 2B-DH 11 1 117 Nathan Eovaldi SP 10

118 Charlie Morton SP 10

119 Nestor Cortes SP 10 -2 120 Brandon Lowe 2B 10 1 121 Ian Happ OF 10 1 122 Tyler Glasnow SP 9

123 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 9

124 Lance Lynn SP 9

125 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 9

126 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 9

127 Willson Contreras C-DH 9

128 Carlos Correa SS 9 -5 129 Andres Gimenez 2B 9 1 130 Brandon Nimmo OF 9 1 131 Raisel Iglesias RP 8

132 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 8

133 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 8

134 Paul Sewald RP 8

135 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 8

136 Jarred Kelenic OF 8

137 Sonny Gray SP 8

138 Josh Bell 1B-DH 8 1 139 Hunter Greene SP 8 -3 140 Jesus Luzardo SP 7

141 Carlos Rodon SP 7

142 Blake Snell SP 7 1 143 Bryce Miller SP 7 1 144 Alek Manoah SP 6

145 Chris Bassitt SP 6

146 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 6

147 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 6

148 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 6 1 149 J.D. Martinez DH 6 1 150 Alexis Diaz RP 5

151 Anthony Volpe SS 5

152 Josh Jung 3B 5 2 153 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 5 2 154 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C-DH 5

155 James Outman OF 5

156 Ty France 1B 5

157 William Contreras C-DH 5

158 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 5 1 159 Jose Berrios SP 5 1 160 Lucas Giolito SP 4

161 Jordan Montgomery SP 4

162 Tony Gonsolin SP 4

163 Alex Verdugo OF 4

164 Mitch Haniger OF 4

165 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 4

166 Javier Baez SS 4

167 Jhoan Duran RP 4

168 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 4

169 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 4

170 Eugenio Suarez 3B 4 1 171 Jorge Polanco 2B 4 1 172 Max Fried SP 3

173 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 3

174 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 3

175 Andrew Chafin RP 3

176 Anthony Rendon 3B 3

177 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 3

178 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 3

179 Clay Holmes RP 3

180 Triston McKenzie SP 3

181 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3

182 Cody Bellinger OF 3

183 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3

184 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3

185 Reid Detmers SP 3

186 Amed Rosario SS 3 -1 187 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 3

188 Alex Cobb SP 3

189 Andrew Heaney SP 3

190 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 3

191 Merrill Kelly SP 3

192 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 3

193 David Robertson RP 3 1 194 Lars Nootbaar OF 3 1 195 Riley Greene OF 2

196 Peter Fairbanks RP 2

197 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 2

198 Jon Gray SP 2

199 Bryson Stott 2B-SS 2

200 Taylor Ward OF 2 -4 201 Eury Perez SP 2

202 Spencer Steer 1B-3B 2 1 203 Nick Lodolo SP 2

204 A.J. Puk RP 2

205 Francisco Alvarez C 2 1 206 Jose Siri OF 2 2 207 Elly De La Cruz SS 2 2 208 Jack Flaherty SP 2

209 Michael Kopech SP 2

210 Bryce Elder SP 2 2 211 Marcus Stroman SP 2

212 Joc Pederson DH-OF 2

213 Charlie Blackmon DH-OF 2 1 214 LaMonte Wade 1B-OF 2 1

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values