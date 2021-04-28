If you want to make a buy-low trade for your Fantasy Baseball team, there's no shortage of options out there. It's always easier to say "buy low" than it is to actually pull it off, but it's something you should always be trying to do.
But that doesn't mean you need to try to rob your league mates of their slow starters. Offering up Luis Castillo for someone like Eduardo Rodriguez might work -- anything is possible! -- but it's more likely to make the person you offered it to never want to trade with you again. Plus, if you could get Castillo for even slightly below face value, it would still be worth doing.
Your opponent has already had to suffer through the part of the season where Castillo has struggled to the tune of a 6.29 ERA, with just 19 strikeouts in 24.1 innings on his ledger. That's baked into his team's performance. But it shouldn't change how you view Castillo too much. As I noted in our Week 5 survey earlier this week, Castillo is my favorite buy-low candidate right now, and I'm not particularly worried about his slow start; he had a similar start in 2018, with a 7.85 ERA in March and April before closing out the season with a 3.57 ERA the rest of the way.
Castillo still ranks quite high in my trade values chart, which shows that I'm still quite confident he'll turn things around. I've moved him down, to be sure, but he's still very much in the second or third tier of starting pitchers, alongside the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Jack Flaherty, and Brandon Woodruff. I think Castillo is more likely to have a sub-3.50 ERA and an elite strikeout rate moving forward than not, and I'd be happy to trade for him right now, even at just a slight discount.
Let's say I could move Castillo for someone like Dustin May right now. I think May is an excellent pitcher, and I've moved him into my top 30 at starting pitcher based on his fast start, which has seen him combine his excellent quality of contact suppression with a bunch of strikeouts. He's been quite a bit better than Castillo so far, and I think you would be able to make that trade right now. You might not feel good about it, looking at what they've done so far, but I still expect Castillo to be better moving forward. Maybe they'll have similar ERA and strikeout numbers, but Castillo is likely to throw 20% more innings -- maybe more.
Let's say both Castillo and May have a 3.30 ERA and 10.5 K/9 for the rest of the season, but Castillo throws 150 more innings, while May throws 125. It's not a huge gap, but Castillo would obviously provide more value to your team. But the effect is even greater once you account for the numbers you've already banked:
- May so far + Castillo ROS: 171.1 IP, 207 K, 3.20 ERA
- Castillo so far + May ROS: 149.1 IP, 165 K, 3.80 ERA
That's the benefit of the buy low. Maybe you don't believe in Castillo like I do. Maybe you think May will be better than him the rest of the way. That's reasonable, and you could find another fast starter to try it with: Julio Urias, Trevor Rogers, Tyler Mahle, Kevin Gausman. The point is to try to build on the advantage you've gotten from the fast start and turn that into an even bigger one moving forward. It's worth the risk.
Here are my updated trade values for Week 5:
H2H Points Trade Values
|Player
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
|49
|1
|Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
|48
|
|Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
|47
|
|Mike Trout, CF, LAA
|47
|
|Juan Soto, LF, WAS
|46
|
|Mookie Betts, RF, LAD
|46
|
|Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL
|43
|
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|42
|
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|41
|
|Bryce Harper, RF, PHI
|40
|2
|Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
|38
|
|Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD
|38
|
|Trea Turner, SS, WAS
|38
|
|Yu Darvish, SP, SD
|38
|
|Trevor Story, SS, COL
|37
|
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|37
|
|Christian Yelich, LF, MIL
|36
|-1
|Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
|36
|
|Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
|35
|
|Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
|35
|
|Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
|34
|
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|34
|
|Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD
|33
|-2
|Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
|33
|3
|Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
|32
|-2
|Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
|32
|
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|32
|
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
|32
|
|Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
|32
|1
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|32
|1
|Corey Seager, SS, LAD
|31
|
|Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
|31
|
|Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
|28
|
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|28
|
|Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL
|27
|
|Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
|27
|
|Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
|27
|
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|27
|2
|Blake Snell, SP, SD
|27
|
|Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
|26
|-1
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|25
|
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|25
|
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|24
|-2
|Aaron Judge, RF, NYY
|24
|
|Whit Merrifield, RF, KC
|24
|
|Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
|24
|3
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|23
|
|Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
|23
|2
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|22
|
|Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
|22
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
|22
|
|Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU
|21
|
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|21
|
|Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
|21
|
|Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
|21
|
|Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
|21
|3
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|20
|
|George Springer, CF, TOR
|20
|
|Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
|19
|
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|18
|
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|18
|3
|Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN
|17
|
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|17
|
|Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
|17
|
|Ian Anderson, SP, ATL
|17
|
|Austin Meadows, LF, TB
|17
|
|J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
|17
|2
|Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
|16
|
|Luis Robert, CF, CHW
|16
|
|Josh Hader, RP, MIL
|16
|
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
|16
|
|Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL
|15
|
|Starling Marte, CF, MIA
|15
|
|Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
|15
|
|Trent Grisham, CF, SD
|15
|1
|Michael Conforto, RF, NYM
|14
|-1
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
|14
|
|Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
|14
|
|Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
|14
|
|Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
|14
|
|Randy Arozarena, LF, TB
|14
|
|Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
|14
|
|Max Muncy, 1B, LAD
|14
|
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|14
|
|Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
|14
|
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|14
|
|Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA
|14
|2
|Julio Urias, SP, LAD
|14
|2
|Dustin May, SP, LAD
|14
|6
|Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
|8
|-5
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
|13
|-4
|Max Fried, SP, ATL
|13
|
|Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
|13
|-1
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|13
|
|Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
|13
|
|Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
|13
|2
|Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
|13
|4
|Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
|12
|
|Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM
|12
|
|Kevin Gausman, SP, SF
|12
|1
|Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
|12
|2
|Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
|12
|5
|Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR
|11
|
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|11
|
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|10
|
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|10
|
|Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE
|10
|
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|10
|
|Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF
|10
|
|Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS
|10
|3
|Byron Buxton, CF, MIN
|10
|7
|Javier Baez, SS, CHC
|9
|-2
|Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR
|9
|
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|9
|
|Wil Myers, RF, SD
|9
|
|Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
|9
|
|Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
|9
|
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
|9
|1
|Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
|9
|2
|Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW
|9
|3
|Michael Brantley, DH, HOU
|8
|
|Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
|8
|
|Joey Gallo, RF, TEX
|8
|
|Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
|8
|
|Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
|8
|
|Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
|8
|
|Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
|8
|2
|Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
|8
|3
|Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
|7
|-3
|Zach Plesac, SP, CLE
|7
|
|Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
|7
|-3
|Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
|7
|-2
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
|7
|-2
|Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
|7
|-1
|German Marquez, SP, COL
|7
|
|Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
|7
|
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|7
|
|Tommy Pham, LF, SD
|7
|
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
|7
|
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|7
|
|Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
|7
|
|Chris Paddack, SP, SD
|7
|
|Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL
|7
|2
|Mark Melancon, RP, SD
|7
|2
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|7
|2
|Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
|7
|3
|Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
|7
|3
|Dylan Carlson, RF, STL
|7
|4
|Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
|6
|-1
|Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY
|6
|
|Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
|6
|
|Max Kepler, RF, MIN
|6
|
|Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA
|6
|
|Jorge Soler, DH, KC
|6
|
|Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
|6
|
|Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
|5
|-2
|Josh Bell, 1B, WAS
|5
|-2
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|5
|
|Matt Barnes, RP, BOS
|5
|
|Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
|5
|
|Diego Castillo, RP, TB
|5
|
|Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
|5
|
|Trey Mancini, RF, BAL
|5
|
|Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE
|5
|
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|5
|
|Marcus Semien, SS, TOR
|5
|1
|Hector Neris, RP, PHI
|5
|1
|Zach Eflin, SP, PHI
|5
|2
|Adam Wainwright, SP, STL
|5
|2
|Yermin Mercedes, DH, CHW
|5
|3
|Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA
|5
|4
|Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA
|5
|
|Jake McGee, RP, SF
|5
|2
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|4
|
|John Means, SP, BAL
|4
|
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|4
|
|Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM
|4
|
|Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA
|4
|
|Ian Happ, CF, CHC
|4
|
|Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
|4
|1
|Will Smith, RP, ATL
|4
|2
|Jesse Winker, LF, CIN
|4
|3
|Alex Reyes, RP, STL
|4
|
|Anthony Santander, RF, BAL
|3
|-2
|Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK
|3
|
|Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
|3
|
|Tommy Edman, 3B, STL
|3
|
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|3
|
|Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS
|3
|
|Mark Canha, RF, OAK
|3
|
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|3
|
|Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
|3
|
|Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA
|3
|
|Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA
|3
|1
|Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN
|3
|3
|Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL
|3
|3
|Alex Wood, SP, SF
|3
|3
|Michael Kopech, SP, CHW
|3
|3
|Anthony DeSclafani, SP, SF
|3
|3
|Cesar Valdez, RP, BAL
|3
|
|Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
|2
|-11
|Corey Kluber, SP, NYY
|2
|
|Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
|2
|
|Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
|2
|
|Clint Frazier, RF, NYY
|2
|
|Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
|2
|-1
|Brady Singer, SP, KC
|2
|
|A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD
|2
|
|Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
|2
|
|Brad Hand, RP, WAS
|2
|
|Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
|2
|
|Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA
|2
|
|Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL
|2
|
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|2
|
|Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL
|2
|
|Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK
|2
|
|J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI
|2
|
|Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY
|2
|
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|2
|
|Nick Solak, LF, TEX
|2
|
|Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA
|2
|1
|Wander Franco, SS, TB
|2
|1
|Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
|2
|2
|Drew Smyly, SP, ATL
|2
|2
|Domingo German, SP, NYY
|2
|2
Roto Trade Values
|Player
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL
|42
|
|Mookie Betts, RF, LAD
|42
|
|Mike Trout, CF, LAA
|41
|
|Juan Soto, LF, WAS
|41
|
|Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
|41
|1
|Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
|39
|
|Trea Turner, SS, WAS
|39
|
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|38
|
|Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
|37
|
|Trevor Story, SS, COL
|36
|
|Bryce Harper, RF, PHI
|36
|2
|Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
|36
|8
|Christian Yelich, LF, MIL
|34
|-1
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|34
|
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|32
|
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|32
|
|Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
|31
|
|Yu Darvish, SP, SD
|31
|
|Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD
|31
|
|Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
|29
|
|Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
|29
|
|Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
|29
|
|Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
|28
|
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|28
|
|Corey Seager, SS, LAD
|28
|
|Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD
|27
|-2
|Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
|27
|
|Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
|26
|-2
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
|26
|
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|26
|1
|Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
|26
|1
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|25
|
|Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
|25
|
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|25
|
|Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
|25
|
|Whit Merrifield, RF, KC
|25
|
|Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
|25
|
|Byron Buxton, CF, MIN
|25
|7
|Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU
|24
|
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|24
|
|Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL
|24
|
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|24
|
|Luis Robert, CF, CHW
|23
|
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|23
|2
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|22
|-2
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|22
|
|Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
|21
|
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|21
|
|Starling Marte, CF, MIA
|21
|
|Blake Snell, SP, SD
|20
|
|Aaron Judge, RF, NYY
|20
|
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|20
|
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|20
|
|J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
|20
|2
|Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
|20
|3
|Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
|20
|1
|Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
|19
|-1
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|19
|
|George Springer, CF, TOR
|19
|
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|19
|3
|Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
|19
|3
|Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
|18
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
|17
|
|Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN
|17
|
|Austin Meadows, LF, TB
|17
|
|Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
|17
|
|Randy Arozarena, LF, TB
|17
|
|Trent Grisham, CF, SD
|17
|1
|Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
|17
|3
|Josh Hader, RP, MIL
|16
|
|Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
|16
|
|Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
|16
|
|Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
|16
|
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|16
|
|Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
|16
|
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|16
|
|Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
|16
|2
|Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
|15
|
|Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL
|15
|
|Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR
|15
|
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
|15
|
|Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
|15
|4
|Dustin May, SP, LAD
|15
|6
|Michael Conforto, RF, NYM
|14
|-1
|Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
|14
|
|Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR
|14
|
|Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
|14
|
|Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE
|14
|
|Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA
|14
|2
|Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
|14
|5
|Julio Urias, SP, LAD
|14
|3
|Javier Baez, SS, CHC
|13
|-2
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|13
|
|Ian Anderson, SP, ATL
|13
|
|Max Muncy, 1B, LAD
|13
|
|Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM
|13
|
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
|13
|
|Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK
|13
|
|Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS
|13
|3
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
|12
|-4
|Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
|12
|-2
|Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
|12
|-1
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|12
|
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|12
|
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|12
|
|Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
|12
|
|Max Fried, SP, ATL
|12
|
|Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
|12
|
|Joey Gallo, RF, TEX
|12
|
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|12
|
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|12
|
|Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
|12
|2
|Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
|12
|3
|Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
|12
|1
|Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
|11
|
|Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
|11
|
|Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
|11
|
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|11
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|11
|2
|Wil Myers, RF, SD
|10
|
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|10
|
|Brad Hand, RP, WAS
|10
|
|Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
|10
|2
|Dylan Carlson, RF, STL
|10
|4
|Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
|9
|-3
|Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF
|9
|
|Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
|9
|
|Tommy Pham, LF, SD
|9
|
|Michael Brantley, DH, HOU
|9
|
|Marcus Semien, SS, TOR
|9
|1
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
|9
|1
|Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL
|9
|2
|Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW
|9
|3
|Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
|8
|-1
|Victor Robles, CF, WAS
|8
|
|Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
|8
|
|Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE
|8
|
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|8
|
|Ian Happ, CF, CHC
|8
|
|Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
|8
|
|Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
|8
|
|Kevin Gausman, SP, SF
|8
|1
|Mark Melancon, RP, SD
|8
|2
|Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
|8
|2
|Zach Plesac, SP, CLE
|7
|-2
|Alex Reyes, RP, STL
|7
|
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
|7
|-2
|Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
|7
|
|Jorge Soler, DH, KC
|7
|
|Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM
|7
|
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
|7
|
|Trey Mancini, RF, BAL
|7
|
|German Marquez, SP, COL
|7
|
|Will Smith, RP, ATL
|7
|2
|Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
|7
|3
|Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
|6
|-8
|Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
|6
|-1
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|6
|
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|6
|
|Tommy Edman, 3B, STL
|6
|
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|6
|
|Dylan Moore, LF, SEA
|6
|
|Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL
|6
|
|Diego Castillo, RP, TB
|6
|
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|6
|
|Max Kepler, RF, MIN
|6
|
|Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA
|6
|
|Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA
|6
|1
|Jake McGee, RP, SF
|6
|2
|Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL
|6
|3
|Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA
|6
|4
|Matt Barnes, RP, BOS
|5
|
|Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI
|5
|
|Chris Paddack, SP, SD
|5
|
|Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
|5
|
|Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA
|5
|
|Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY
|5
|
|Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA
|5
|1
|Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
|5
|1
|Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
|5
|3
|Jesse Winker, LF, CIN
|5
|3
|Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN
|5
|3
|Yermin Mercedes, DH, CHW
|5
|3
|Buster Posey, C, SF
|4
|1
|Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
|4
|-3
|Josh Bell, 1B, WAS
|4
|-2
|Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
|4
|-2
|Anthony Santander, RF, BAL
|4
|-2
|John Means, SP, BAL
|4
|
|Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
|4
|
|Clint Frazier, RF, NYY
|4
|
|Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
|4
|
|Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
|4
|
|Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
|4
|
|Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
|4
|
|Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA
|4
|
|Nick Senzel, CF, CIN
|4
|
|A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD
|4
|
|Alex Colome, RP, MIN
|4
|
|Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS
|4
|
|Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL
|4
|
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|4
|
|Mark Canha, RF, OAK
|4
|
|Nick Solak, LF, TEX
|4
|
|Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
|4
|
|Hector Neris, RP, PHI
|4
|1
|Wander Franco, SS, TB
|4
|1
|Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
|4
|2
|Zach Eflin, SP, PHI
|4
|2
|Adam Wainwright, SP, STL
|4
|2
|Alex Reyes, RP, Cardinals
|4
|#N/A
|Carson Kelly, C, ARI
|3
|1
|Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
|3
|
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|3
|
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|3
|
|Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN
|3
|
|Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
|3
|
|Corey Kluber, SP, NYY
|3
|
|Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA
|3
|
|J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM
|3
|
|Andrew Benintendi, LF, KC
|3
|
|Drew Smyly, SP, ATL
|3
|2
|Cesar Valdez, RP, Orioles
|3
|#N/A
|Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
|2
|-2
|Wilson Ramos, C, DET
|2
|
|Jurickson Profar, LF, SD
|2
|
|Victor Reyes, CF, DET
|2
|
|Yadier Molina, C, STL
|2
|
|Ty France, 2B, SEA
|2
|
|Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK
|2
|
|Brady Singer, SP, KC
|2
|
|Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
|2
|
|Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA
|2
|
|Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI
|2
|
|Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
|2
|
|Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY
|2
|
|James Karinchak, RP, CLE
|2
|
|C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
|2
|
|Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA
|2
|
|Andres Gimenez, SS, CLE
|2
|
|Leody Taveras, CF, TEX
|2
|
|Amir Garrett, RP, CIN
|2
|
|Paul DeJong, SS, STL
|2
|
|Raimel Tapia, LF, COL
|2
|
|Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA
|2
|
|Jean Segura, 2B, PHI
|2
|
|Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
|2
|
|Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI
|2
|
|Jo Adell, RF, LAA
|2
|
|Domingo German, SP, NYY
|2
|2
