If you want to make a buy-low trade for your Fantasy Baseball team, there's no shortage of options out there. It's always easier to say "buy low" than it is to actually pull it off, but it's something you should always be trying to do.

But that doesn't mean you need to try to rob your league mates of their slow starters. Offering up Luis Castillo for someone like Eduardo Rodriguez might work -- anything is possible! -- but it's more likely to make the person you offered it to never want to trade with you again. Plus, if you could get Castillo for even slightly below face value, it would still be worth doing.

Your opponent has already had to suffer through the part of the season where Castillo has struggled to the tune of a 6.29 ERA, with just 19 strikeouts in 24.1 innings on his ledger. That's baked into his team's performance. But it shouldn't change how you view Castillo too much. As I noted in our Week 5 survey earlier this week, Castillo is my favorite buy-low candidate right now, and I'm not particularly worried about his slow start; he had a similar start in 2018, with a 7.85 ERA in March and April before closing out the season with a 3.57 ERA the rest of the way.

Castillo still ranks quite high in my trade values chart, which shows that I'm still quite confident he'll turn things around. I've moved him down, to be sure, but he's still very much in the second or third tier of starting pitchers, alongside the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Jack Flaherty, and Brandon Woodruff. I think Castillo is more likely to have a sub-3.50 ERA and an elite strikeout rate moving forward than not, and I'd be happy to trade for him right now, even at just a slight discount.

Let's say I could move Castillo for someone like Dustin May right now. I think May is an excellent pitcher, and I've moved him into my top 30 at starting pitcher based on his fast start, which has seen him combine his excellent quality of contact suppression with a bunch of strikeouts. He's been quite a bit better than Castillo so far, and I think you would be able to make that trade right now. You might not feel good about it, looking at what they've done so far, but I still expect Castillo to be better moving forward. Maybe they'll have similar ERA and strikeout numbers, but Castillo is likely to throw 20% more innings -- maybe more.

Let's say both Castillo and May have a 3.30 ERA and 10.5 K/9 for the rest of the season, but Castillo throws 150 more innings, while May throws 125. It's not a huge gap, but Castillo would obviously provide more value to your team. But the effect is even greater once you account for the numbers you've already banked:

May so far + Castillo ROS: 171.1 IP, 207 K, 3.20 ERA

171.1 IP, 207 K, 3.20 ERA Castillo so far + May ROS: 149.1 IP, 165 K, 3.80 ERA

That's the benefit of the buy low. Maybe you don't believe in Castillo like I do. Maybe you think May will be better than him the rest of the way. That's reasonable, and you could find another fast starter to try it with: Julio Urias, Trevor Rogers, Tyler Mahle, Kevin Gausman. The point is to try to build on the advantage you've gotten from the fast start and turn that into an even bigger one moving forward. It's worth the risk.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 5:

H2H Points Trade Values

Player Value Change From Last Week Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM 49 1 Shane Bieber, SP, CLE 48

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY 47

Mike Trout, CF, LAA 47

Juan Soto, LF, WAS 46

Mookie Betts, RF, LAD 46

Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL 43

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE 42

Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL 41

Bryce Harper, RF, PHI 40 2 Max Scherzer, SP, WAS 38

Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD 38

Trea Turner, SS, WAS 38

Yu Darvish, SP, SD 38

Trevor Story, SS, COL 37

Manny Machado, 3B, SD 37

Christian Yelich, LF, MIL 36 -1 Aaron Nola, SP, PHI 36

Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW 35

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB 35

Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL 34

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM 34

Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD 33 -2 Fernando Tatis, SS, SD 33 3 Luis Castillo, SP, CIN 32 -2 Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD 32

Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS 32

Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA 32

Jack Flaherty, SP, STL 32 1 Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU 32 1 Corey Seager, SS, LAD 31

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL 31

Walker Buehler, SP, LAD 28

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS 28

Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL 27

Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN 27

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR 27

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL 27 2 Blake Snell, SP, SD 27

Lance Lynn, SP, CHW 26 -1 Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL 25

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR 25

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY 24 -2 Aaron Judge, RF, NYY 24

Whit Merrifield, RF, KC 24

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD 24 3 Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW 23

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI 23 2 Tim Anderson, SS, CHW 22

Jose Berrios, SP, MIN 22

Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR 22

Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU 21

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI 21

Zack Greinke, SP, HOU 21

Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC 21

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA 21 3 Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI 20

George Springer, CF, TOR 20

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL 19

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM 18

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU 18 3 Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN 17

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL 17

Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU 17

Ian Anderson, SP, ATL 17

Austin Meadows, LF, TB 17

J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS 17 2 Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN 16

Luis Robert, CF, CHW 16

Josh Hader, RP, MIL 16

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC 16

Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL 15

Starling Marte, CF, MIA 15

Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY 15

Trent Grisham, CF, SD 15 1 Michael Conforto, RF, NYM 14 -1 Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY 14

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI 14

Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA 14

Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK 14

Randy Arozarena, LF, TB 14

Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW 14

Max Muncy, 1B, LAD 14

Matt Olson, 1B, OAK 14

Sonny Gray, SP, CIN 14

Carlos Correa, SS, HOU 14

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA 14 2 Julio Urias, SP, LAD 14 2 Dustin May, SP, LAD 14 6 Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS 8 -5 Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN 13 -4 Max Fried, SP, ATL 13

Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL 13 -1 Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR 13

Lance McCullers, SP, HOU 13

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM 13 2 Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC 13 4 Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY 12

Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM 12

Kevin Gausman, SP, SF 12 1 Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN 12 2 Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA 12 5 Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR 11

Luke Voit, 1B, NYY 11

Salvador Perez, C, KC 10

Willson Contreras, C, CHC 10

Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE 10

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB 10

Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF 10

Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS 10 3 Byron Buxton, CF, MIN 10 7 Javier Baez, SS, CHC 9 -2 Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR 9

Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK 9

Wil Myers, RF, SD 9

Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA 9

Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN 9

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI 9 1 Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD 9 2 Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW 9 3 Michael Brantley, DH, HOU 8

Aaron Civale, SP, CLE 8

Joey Gallo, RF, TEX 8

Joey Votto, 1B, CIN 8

Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW 8

Carlos Santana, 1B, KC 8

Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU 8 2 Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC 8 3 Frankie Montas, SP, OAK 7 -3 Zach Plesac, SP, CLE 7

Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL 7 -3 Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW 7 -2 Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA 7 -2 Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD 7 -1 German Marquez, SP, COL 7

Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY 7

Will Smith, C, LAD 7

Tommy Pham, LF, SD 7

Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN 7

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI 7

Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA 7

Chris Paddack, SP, SD 7

Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL 7 2 Mark Melancon, RP, SD 7 2 Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT 7 2 Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE 7 3 Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS 7 3 Dylan Carlson, RF, STL 7 4 Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM 6 -1 Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY 6

Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW 6

Max Kepler, RF, MIN 6

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA 6

Jorge Soler, DH, KC 6

Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM 6

Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS 5 -2 Josh Bell, 1B, WAS 5 -2 Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL 5

Matt Barnes, RP, BOS 5

Michael Pineda, SP, MIN 5

Diego Castillo, RP, TB 5

Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU 5

Trey Mancini, RF, BAL 5

Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE 5

Christian Vazquez, C, BOS 5

Marcus Semien, SS, TOR 5 1 Hector Neris, RP, PHI 5 1 Zach Eflin, SP, PHI 5 2 Adam Wainwright, SP, STL 5 2 Yermin Mercedes, DH, CHW 5 3 Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA 5 4 Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA 5

Jake McGee, RP, SF 5 2 Gary Sanchez, C, NYY 4

John Means, SP, BAL 4

Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC 4

Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM 4

Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA 4

Ian Happ, CF, CHC 4

Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA 4 1 Will Smith, RP, ATL 4 2 Jesse Winker, LF, CIN 4 3 Alex Reyes, RP, STL 4

Anthony Santander, RF, BAL 3 -2 Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK 3

Griffin Canning, SP, LAA 3

Tommy Edman, 3B, STL 3

Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN 3

Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS 3

Mark Canha, RF, OAK 3

Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW 3

Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY 3

Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA 3

Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA 3 1 Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN 3 3 Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL 3 3 Alex Wood, SP, SF 3 3 Michael Kopech, SP, CHW 3 3 Anthony DeSclafani, SP, SF 3 3 Cesar Valdez, RP, BAL 3

Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD 2 -11 Corey Kluber, SP, NYY 2

Mike Soroka, SP, ATL 2

Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE 2

Clint Frazier, RF, NYY 2

Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD 2 -1 Brady Singer, SP, KC 2

A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD 2

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU 2

Brad Hand, RP, WAS 2

Justin Turner, 3B, LAD 2

Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA 2

Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL 2

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL 2

Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL 2

Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK 2

J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM 2

Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI 2

Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY 2

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD 2

Nick Solak, LF, TEX 2

Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA 2 1 Wander Franco, SS, TB 2 1 Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD 2 2 Drew Smyly, SP, ATL 2 2 Domingo German, SP, NYY 2 2

Roto Trade Values

Player Value Change From Last Week Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL 42

Mookie Betts, RF, LAD 42

Mike Trout, CF, LAA 41

Juan Soto, LF, WAS 41

Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM 41 1 Shane Bieber, SP, CLE 39

Trea Turner, SS, WAS 39

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE 38

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY 37

Trevor Story, SS, COL 36

Bryce Harper, RF, PHI 36 2 Fernando Tatis, SS, SD 36 8 Christian Yelich, LF, MIL 34 -1 Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL 34

Manny Machado, 3B, SD 32

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM 32

Max Scherzer, SP, WAS 31

Yu Darvish, SP, SD 31

Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD 31

Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW 29

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB 29

Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL 29

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI 28

Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS 28

Corey Seager, SS, LAD 28

Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD 27 -2 Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD 27

Luis Castillo, SP, CIN 26 -2 Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA 26

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU 26 1 Jack Flaherty, SP, STL 26 1 Tim Anderson, SS, CHW 25

Walker Buehler, SP, LAD 25

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR 25

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL 25

Whit Merrifield, RF, KC 25

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR 25

Byron Buxton, CF, MIN 25 7 Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU 24

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL 24

Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL 24

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS 24

Luis Robert, CF, CHW 23

Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL 23 2 DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY 22 -2 Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC 22

Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN 21

Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW 21

Starling Marte, CF, MIA 21

Blake Snell, SP, SD 20

Aaron Judge, RF, NYY 20

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI 20

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM 20

J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS 20 2 Joe Musgrove, SP, SD 20 3 Zac Gallen, SP, ARI 20 1 Lance Lynn, SP, CHW 19 -1 Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI 19

George Springer, CF, TOR 19

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU 19 3 Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI 19 3 Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN 18

Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR 17

Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN 17

Austin Meadows, LF, TB 17

Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU 17

Randy Arozarena, LF, TB 17

Trent Grisham, CF, SD 17 1 Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA 17 3 Josh Hader, RP, MIL 16

Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW 16

Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC 16

Zack Greinke, SP, HOU 16

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL 16

Jose Berrios, SP, MIN 16

Matt Olson, 1B, OAK 16

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM 16 2 Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY 15

Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL 15

Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR 15

Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY 15

Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC 15 4 Dustin May, SP, LAD 15 6 Michael Conforto, RF, NYM 14 -1 Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY 14

Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR 14

Charlie Morton, SP, ATL 14

Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE 14

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA 14 2 Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA 14 5 Julio Urias, SP, LAD 14 3 Javier Baez, SS, CHC 13 -2 Carlos Correa, SS, HOU 13

Ian Anderson, SP, ATL 13

Max Muncy, 1B, LAD 13

Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM 13

Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC 13

Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK 13

Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS 13 3 Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN 12 -4 Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW 12 -2 Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL 12 -1 Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR 12

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB 12

Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK 12

Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN 12

Max Fried, SP, ATL 12

Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK 12

Joey Gallo, RF, TEX 12

Willson Contreras, C, CHC 12

Salvador Perez, C, KC 12

Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD 12 2 Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC 12 3 Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA 12 1 Lance McCullers, SP, HOU 11

Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA 11

Sonny Gray, SP, CIN 11

Luke Voit, 1B, NYY 11

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT 11 2 Wil Myers, RF, SD 10

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI 10

Brad Hand, RP, WAS 10

Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN 10 2 Dylan Carlson, RF, STL 10 4 Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL 9 -3 Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF 9

Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY 9

Tommy Pham, LF, SD 9

Michael Brantley, DH, HOU 9

Marcus Semien, SS, TOR 9 1 Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI 9 1 Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL 9 2 Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW 9 3 Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD 8 -1 Victor Robles, CF, WAS 8

Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU 8

Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE 8

Will Smith, C, LAD 8

Ian Happ, CF, CHC 8

Aaron Civale, SP, CLE 8

Joey Votto, 1B, CIN 8

Kevin Gausman, SP, SF 8 1 Mark Melancon, RP, SD 8 2 Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU 8 2 Zach Plesac, SP, CLE 7 -2 Alex Reyes, RP, STL 7

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA 7 -2 Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW 7

Jorge Soler, DH, KC 7

Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM 7

Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN 7

Trey Mancini, RF, BAL 7

German Marquez, SP, COL 7

Will Smith, RP, ATL 7 2 Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE 7 3 Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS 6 -8 Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM 6 -1 Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL 6

Gary Sanchez, C, NYY 6

Tommy Edman, 3B, STL 6

Christian Vazquez, C, BOS 6

Dylan Moore, LF, SEA 6

Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL 6

Diego Castillo, RP, TB 6

Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW 6

Max Kepler, RF, MIN 6

Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA 6

Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA 6 1 Jake McGee, RP, SF 6 2 Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL 6 3 Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA 6 4 Matt Barnes, RP, BOS 5

Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI 5

Chris Paddack, SP, SD 5

Justin Turner, 3B, LAD 5

Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA 5

Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY 5

Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA 5 1 Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA 5 1 Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS 5 3 Jesse Winker, LF, CIN 5 3 Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN 5 3 Yermin Mercedes, DH, CHW 5 3 Buster Posey, C, SF 4 1 Frankie Montas, SP, OAK 4 -3 Josh Bell, 1B, WAS 4 -2 Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS 4 -2 Anthony Santander, RF, BAL 4 -2 John Means, SP, BAL 4

Michael Pineda, SP, MIN 4

Clint Frazier, RF, NYY 4

Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM 4

Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA 4

Mike Soroka, SP, ATL 4

Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE 4

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA 4

Nick Senzel, CF, CIN 4

A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD 4

Alex Colome, RP, MIN 4

Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS 4

Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL 4

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD 4

Mark Canha, RF, OAK 4

Nick Solak, LF, TEX 4

Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW 4

Hector Neris, RP, PHI 4 1 Wander Franco, SS, TB 4 1 Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD 4 2 Zach Eflin, SP, PHI 4 2 Adam Wainwright, SP, STL 4 2 Alex Reyes, RP, Cardinals 4 #N/A Carson Kelly, C, ARI 3 1 Carlos Santana, 1B, KC 3

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL 3

Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN 3

Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN 3

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU 3

Corey Kluber, SP, NYY 3

Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA 3

J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM 3

Andrew Benintendi, LF, KC 3

Drew Smyly, SP, ATL 3 2 Cesar Valdez, RP, Orioles 3 #N/A Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD 2 -2 Wilson Ramos, C, DET 2

Jurickson Profar, LF, SD 2

Victor Reyes, CF, DET 2

Yadier Molina, C, STL 2

Ty France, 2B, SEA 2

Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK 2

Brady Singer, SP, KC 2

Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY 2

Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA 2

Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI 2

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW 2

Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY 2

James Karinchak, RP, CLE 2

C.J. Cron, 1B, COL 2

Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA 2

Andres Gimenez, SS, CLE 2

Leody Taveras, CF, TEX 2

Amir Garrett, RP, CIN 2

Paul DeJong, SS, STL 2

Raimel Tapia, LF, COL 2

Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA 2

Jean Segura, 2B, PHI 2

Griffin Canning, SP, LAA 2

Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD 2

Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI 2

Jo Adell, RF, LAA 2

Domingo German, SP, NYY 2 2