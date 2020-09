Castro was diagnosed with a sprained jaw but should be ready for Wednesday's contest, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Castro left Sunday's regular-season finale after taking a foul tip off the face mask, and he's dealing with a jaw injury. Manager Jayce Tingler said that he should be ready for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, but the team will need to see how he recovers prior to determining his status.