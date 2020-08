Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, retroactive to Aug. 27.

Santana was initially slated to start Friday's contest against the Dodgers, but he'll be sidelined for at least 10 days due to an elbow issue. The severity of the injury is unclear. While Santana recovers, Derek Dietrich could see an uptick in playing time at first base. Ronald Guzman was also recalled from the Rangers' alternate training site in a corresponding move.