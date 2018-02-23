Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Not on track for Opening Day
Thornburg (shoulder) has yet to step foot on the mound this spring and is a likely candidate to begin the 2018 season on the disabled list, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Yet again, Thornburg can't seem to shake the should problem that has given him issues for the past 11 months. He landed on the DL last April and underwent surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in June after hitting a roadblock in his rehab. It appeared as though Thornburg would be healthy heading into spring camp after stating that he believed he could have a normal spring just last month, but that clearly isn't the case. Besides getting back to full health it remains to be seen whether he will be effective after undergoing this procedure, which has derailed other pitchers in the past.
