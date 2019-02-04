Royals' Ashe Russell: Returns to baseball
Russell will return to baseball after a break of over two years and will compete for a minor-league job with the Royals in spring training, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Russell was a first-round pick by the Royals back in 2015, but severe confidence issues forced him to step away from the game after throwing just two innings in 2016. Russell is still just 22 years old, and the talent that made him the 21st-overall pick is still there, but expectations should be very low for a player who hasn't pitched above rookie ball and has been out of the game for so long.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...