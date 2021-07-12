Russell (elbow) was assigned to the Royals' Arizona Complex League affiliate in late June and has made three appearances at the level, working 3.1 innings in total while allowing three runs on two hits and five walks.

The early returns haven't been impressive for Russell, but the 24-year-old right-hander is likely just happy to be back on the mound again after taking a two-year hiatus from baseball and then undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The 2015 first-round pick will likely need to sharpen his command and control at the rookie level before the Royals assign him to a full-season affiliate.