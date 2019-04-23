Isbel was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Wilmington after a ball went off his face on defense, Clint Scoles of RoyalsAcademy.com reports.

This untimely injury interrupts what had been a very impressive start to the season. The 22-year-old was hitting .348/.423/.630 with two home runs, five steals and a 15.4 percent strikeout rate in 52 plate appearances.