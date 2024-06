Isbel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 10-3 win over the Guardians.

Isbel has four extra-base hits (two homers, two triples) over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old continues to hold onto a starting role in center field, slashing .235/.280/.390 with a career-high six homers through 67 contests. He's added 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases, five doubles and four triples this season.