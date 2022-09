Cabrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Cabrera will get a breather after he returned from a stint on the 15-day injured list Monday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the Tigers' 11-0 win in the series opener. Though he's ostensibly healthy again and had a solid game in his return to action, the 39-year-old Cabrera is expected to handle a part-time role for the rebuilding Tigers over the final two weeks of the season.