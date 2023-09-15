LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in the second game of a doubleheader against Boston on Thursday.

LeMahieu sat out the early contest before slotting in at the top of New York's order for the nightcap. The veteran helped the Yankees earn a split of the doubleheader with a three-hit performance that included an RBI single in the second inning and run-scoring double in the eighth. LeMahieu's three hits were more than he had tallied over the previous week combined -- he had gone 2-for-19 over his last five games heading into Thursday.