LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.

LeMahieu entered the game mired in a 6-for-42 (.143) slump but collected a couple of base hits, each of which brought in a run, while also adding just his second extra-base hit of the campaign. Despite being unable to find his footing at the plate, LeMahieu, who raised his season average to .188 thanks to Sunday's effort, has maintained a regular role in the Yankee lineup since returning from the IL in late May due to a fractured foot.