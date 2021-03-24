Howard scored two points (0-6 FG, 2-4 FT) with 13 rebounds and one steal in a 108-98 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Howard really struggled shooting the basketball but still had a positive impact on offense thanks to five offensive rebounds. Since returning from the All-Star break, the center has dominated on the glass, recording double-digit rebounds in seven-of-eight games. Howard has played in every game this season in his first year with Philadelphia but has seen his role increase with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup. In the six games since Embiid went down, Howard has averaged 8.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.