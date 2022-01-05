site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Semi Ojeleye: Questionable Wednesday
Ojeleye (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Ojeleye is a fringe part of the Bucks' rotation. Even if available, he might not see the court.
