Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season will be more than halfway over following Thursday's three-game slate, but it's not too late to bolster your roster ahead of the weekend. Quite a few players could use successful November runs to springboard into a strong December. Need help addressing a few weak points on your fantasy team? We've identified a few specialists who can at least give you short-term assistance.

Here are a few category boosters rostered in less than 50% of CBS leagues worth adding ahead of Week 9.

Points

Malik Monk, G, SAC (53% rostered)

Monk had a phenomenal November. While the former Los Angeles Lakers guard is backing up Kevin Huerter, he averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 assists off the bench last month on 24.4 minutes per night. He was an efficient 53 percent from the field through that 14-game stretch. Monk's averaging 16.3 points per game through three December outings and is just outside the top 50 with 47 made threes. Only Chrisitan Wood and Benedict Mathurin have scored more points off the pine this season.

Blocks

Walker Kessler, C, UTH (39% rostered)

Kessler's reserve role hasn't stopped him from performing like one of the NBA's more productive rim protectors. The rookie big man ranks seventh in the NBA with 44 blocks despite playing less than 17 minutes per game. His scoring and rebounding are a bit underwhelming, but he's shooting over 75 percent from the field and could get a major boost in value if Kelly Olynyk is forced to miss any time.

Rebounds

Moritz Wagner, F, ATL (13% rostered)

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) could miss another week or two, and the eldest Wagner has worked wonders as his replacement. The Michigan product has tallied 15.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game across four starts and is preferred over Mo Bamba as Bol Bol's frontcourt partner. Fantast managers should be comfortable streaming Wagner for at least the rest of Week 8 and potentially all of Week 9. There isn't any other player this readily available who can be a consistent double-double threat.