Holmes ended Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Lakers with 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes.

Holmes moved into the starting unit for the first time Wednesday after Domantas Sabonis was ruled out due to a non-COVID illness, and the former came through with his best game of the campaign. Holmes logged season highs in both scoring and rebounding en route to his first double-double since December of 2021, and he finished with a perfect shooting effort from both the field and the charity stripe. Sabonis' absence doesn't figure to be a lengthy one, so Holmes is only a short-term streamer in fantasy.