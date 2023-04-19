Barrett contributed 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 107-90 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Barrett was woeful from the floor, something that is becoming all too common. At this point in his career, the Knicks would love to see signs of improvement when it comes to his efficiency. Sadly, this has not been the case. If they are to push the Cavaliers in the series, Barrett is going to need to do more than just fire up ill-advised shots.