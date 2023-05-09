Barrett closed Monday's 109-101 loss to the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Barrett was a spark from deep for New York in Monday's Game 4 loss, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one of three Knicks with 20 or more points. Barrett has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of the four games this series.