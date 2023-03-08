Beasley amassed five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over Memphis.

Beasley struggled mightily with his jumper and posted his worst scoring outing since his Lakers debut. Coming into the contest, the veteran was averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.3 minutes over his last eight appearances (seven starts), so it's safe to assume Beasley will be able to bounce back from his poor shooting performance Tuesday.