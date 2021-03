Shamet won't return to Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a right ankle sprain, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Shamet had to be helped to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's contest, and he's been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. Prior to his departure, he recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 12 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.