White tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes Sunday against Fort Wayne.

White has gotten off to a sparkling start to the 2022-23 G League season, tallying a double-double in each of his first two matchups. He's been one of the focal points in the Grand Rapids offense thus far, attempting 25 total shots (15-for-25) in a pair of losses for the Gold.