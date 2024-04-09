White signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

White has 17 games of NBA experience to his name, with all coming with the Nuggets during the 2022-23 season. He's spent the entire 2023-24 campaign to date in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.1 minutes per contest over 29 appearances. The Grizzlies are expected to have only eight players available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, so White could be in store for heavy minutes right away in his team debut.