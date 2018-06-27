O.J. Mayo: Let go by Puerto Rican team
Mayo was released Puerto Rican team Atleticos de San German, Sportnado reports.
Mayo started 18 of his 21 appearances with the team, though had his fair share of struggles, shooting just 39.0 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals. At 30 years old, he's still young enough to theoretically make an NBA comeback, but his performance with Atleticos de San German doesn't suggest any team will want to take the risk.
