Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Doubtful for Thursday
Oladipo (knee), who is out Tuesday against the Suns, is doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Lakers,J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Oladipo has been staying active in workouts and pregame warmups but has yet to advance to 5-on-5 work, which is protocol before returning to game action. Assuming he's sidelined Thursday, his next chance to play would arrive Saturday against the Kings.
