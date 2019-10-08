Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Running, cutting at practice

Oladipo (knee) was observed going through agility drills at Tuesday's practice, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

While Oladipo is yet to be cleared for scrimmages or full contact, he appeared to be moving well as he worked off to the side Tuesday. In the video provided by Agness, Oladipo was going through the drills at half-speed with a large black brace on his right knee. The Pacers have kept things close to the vest as far as Oladipo's return timetable, but he'll miss the entire month of October, and the prevailing belief is that he will likely remain sidelined through most, if not all, of November, as well.