Pistons' Blake Griffin: Downgraded to doubtful

Griffin (knee) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Griffin's knee issue looks to be a bit more concerning than the team initially let on, as he was limited to just 18 minutes of action Tuesday against the Grizzlies. With the Pistons still battling for a playoff spot, Griffin will likely be held out, but the hope is that they'll be able to take care of business against one of the worst teams in the league. Should Detroit qualify for the playoffs, Griffin will likely be day-to-day heading into Round 1.