Pistons' Christian Wood: Roster spot in jeopardy
Wood's roster spot is in jeopardy after the Pistons agreed to a one-year contract with Joe Johnson, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
Unless the team opens up a spot via trade, it's possible Wood loses out to the veteran Johnson. Wood has shown plenty of flashes throughout his time in the NBA, notably averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and a combined 2.4 blocks/steals across the final seven games of last season.
