Rockets' Brandon Knight: May not be ready for training camp

Knight, who underwent a surgical "cleanup" on his knee about six weeks ago, may not be ready for the beginning of training camp, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. Knight expects to be ready for the season, however.

Knight's career has been plagued by injuries lately, as he missed all of last season with a torn ACL and hasn't played more than 63 games since 2013-14. The hope is certainly that this most recent procedure will help strengthen his knee ahead of the season, though he may miss some valuable time during camp to build chemistry with his new teammates. In joining Houston, Knight appears to be a depth option at either guard slot, and it's not clear if he'll be an everyday player.