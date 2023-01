Days logged 40 points (14-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 124-120 overtime win Tuesday over the Mexico City Capitanes.

The 40 points were a new career high in the G League for Days, who is one of the Rockets' two two-way players. The rookie is still waiting on his NBA debut, but he's averaging 22.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest across his 13 G League games so far.