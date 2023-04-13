Days concluded his rookie campaign with averages of 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.3 blocks in 6.3 minutes per game across four contests.

Days was a February depth piece with a few starters and rotation pieces banged up, but he wasn't able to make his way into the rotation at any other point during the 2022-23 campaign. The LSU product impressed in the G League this season, averaging 24.4 points and 9.8 rebounds, but it will be difficult for him to carve out a significant role with the Rockets who have a solid young frontcourt duo in Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith.