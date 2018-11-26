Wizards' Dwight Howard: Not at shootaround
Howard (lower body) was not at shootaround Monday morning, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Howard continues to deal with a lower-body issue that's cost him the last three games. The Wizards haven't officially ruled him out of Monday's matchup with the Rockets, but his absence from shootaround isn't exactly a positive indication. If Howard sits out again, expect Thomas Bryant to make another start at center.
