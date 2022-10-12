We'll get some updates on the injuries you need to know about for Week 6 in tomorrow's newsletter after the first day of practice for most of the league passes. But we did get some tidbits you need to know about. So before we get to Heath Cummings' Week 6 previews and some buy-low and sell-high targets for you, here's the news from Tuesday you need to know about:

We'll have more updates tomorrow -- plus, Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls later today -- but for now let's get to today's newsletter, where we're previewing each position for Week 6 and talking trade targets. Make sure you check out Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart if you're looking to make a trade this week, of course. And, to get your questions included in the newsletter moving forward, send them to Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with "#AskFFT" as the subject line.

And now, here's Wednesday's newsletter.

🔍Week 6 Position Previews

Every Tuesday, Heath Cummings previews each position, providing injury insights, key stats to know, the best waiver-wire adds, DFS targets, and more for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Here's a brief rundown of each position, along with some key details you need to know about and our expert consensus rankings before you go read Heath's full breakdowns:

"Geno Smith remains one of the most pleasant surprises in Fantasy Football this season. He leads the NFL with a 75.2% completion percentage and a 113.2 passer rating. And while I'm not certain he'll remain a starter all year long, there's no doubt you should start him in Week 6 against a Cardinals defense that has been mediocre at best this season. In fact, I would start him over the opposing quarterback in that game, Kyler Murray."

Consensus Expert Top 12

*My QB Rankings

"Week 6 marks the beginning of the bye season, with the Raiders, Titans, Texans, and Lions on a bye. At running back, this week is particularly painful because Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jamaal Williams, and Dameon Pierce have all been ranked as top 24 running backs. With all the injuries we're dealing with, they will be missed.

"One of the results of this is that some of the bigger busts have found their way back into the top 24 of the projections at the bottom of this article."

Consensus Expert Top 24

*My RB Rankings

"In 2021 Deebo Samuel finished as WR3 overall due to an extremely valuable role (121 targets and 59 carries) and crazy efficiency (eight rushing touchdowns, league-best 18.2 yards per catch). At the start of 2022, the regression we expected has hit hard, and it looks as though the role is changing as well."

Consensus Expert Top 24

*My WR Rankings

"I thought the tight end position was a mess at the beginning of the year, I had no idea how bad it was about to get.

"Through the first five weeks of the season, only nine tight ends have scored even 10 PPR Fantasy points per game. That includes Taysom Hill, who only has one catch on the season."

Consensus Expert Top 12

*My TE Rankings

Typically on Wednesdays, I do a trade mailbag where I answer some of your questions with the help of Dave's Trade Values Chart. But every few weeks, I like to give some more generalized advice, and that's what today is about. Here are four players to try to buy and four you should be selling right now.

Three to buy-low

Kyler Murray – Murray continues to stagnate as a passer, and he's down to 5.8 yards per attempt this season, the lowest mark of his career. That's at least in part due to an offense that just hasn't been able to do much down the field – his average intended air yards per attempt is down to 6.1, the lowest mark in the league. He's still a top-10 QB, however, thanks to his solid rushing production and high passing volume. I'm expecting the impending return of DeAndre Hopkins in Week 7 from his suspension to be a big boon for Murray, as it will give him a better red zone and intermediate option than someone like Zach Ertz, who is simply getting way too many looks right now for an NFL offense to function properly. Week 6 may be your last chance to buy Murray before he takes off.

– Murray continues to stagnate as a passer, and he's down to 5.8 yards per attempt this season, the lowest mark of his career. That's at least in part due to an offense that just hasn't been able to do much down the field – his average intended air yards per attempt is down to 6.1, the lowest mark in the league. He's still a top-10 QB, however, thanks to his solid rushing production and high passing volume. I'm expecting the impending return of DeAndre Hopkins in Week 7 from his suspension to be a big boon for Murray, as it will give him a better red zone and intermediate option than someone like Zach Ertz, who is simply getting way too many looks right now for an NFL offense to function properly. Week 6 may be your last chance to buy Murray before he takes off. Kyle Pitts – The universe heard everyone who was saying "I'd start anyone over Kyle Pitts" last week and decided to reward us with the ugliest selection of tight ends I've ever seen in Fantasy for Week 6. Are you all happy? Look, Pitts has the odds stacked against him in a Falcons offense that wants nothing more than to run the ball all day, and he has more competition for targets in the form of Drake London than he did last season once Calvin Ridley's season was over. But, at a position where people are relying on Zach Wilson's No. 5 target or a de facto running back with as many catches as pass attempts, I'm going to bet on the 22-year-old who was the highest drafted tight end ever who put up 1,000 yards as a 21-year-old. At least there's some upside there beyond "Well, I hope he catches a touchdown."

– The universe heard everyone who was saying "I'd start anyone over Kyle Pitts" last week and decided to reward us with the ugliest selection of tight ends I've ever seen in Fantasy for Week 6. Are you all happy? Look, Pitts has the odds stacked against him in a Falcons offense that wants nothing more than to run the ball all day, and he has more competition for targets in the form of Drake London than he did last season once Calvin Ridley's season was over. But, at a position where people are relying on Zach Wilson's No. 5 target or a de facto running back with as many catches as pass attempts, I'm going to bet on the 22-year-old who was the highest drafted tight end ever who put up 1,000 yards as a 21-year-old. At least there's some upside there beyond "Well, I hope he catches a touchdown." Diontae Johnson – Johnson and rookie QB Kenny Pickett haven't been on the same page often enough yet, but it's still early, and I'm optimistic about his chances. Why's that? Well, because Johnson has continued to do what he always does: Earn targets at a high rate. Through the first game-and-a-half of Pickett's career, Johnson has earned a target on 24% of Pickett's passes, the highest of any Steelers wide receiver. Pickett, as with every QB Johnson has played with before this, is going to lean on Johnson, and that's going to make Johnson a must-start Fantasy WR moving forward. I have no concerns here, really.

One to buy-high

Marquise Brown – This might seem counterintuitive with DeAndre Hopkins coming back to usurp Brown's spot as the Cardinals No. 1 receiver. However, it's worth remembering that, while Hopkins was still quite efficient last season, the Cardinals were at their best spreading the ball around and focusing on him in the red zone. I think Hopkins will be the No. 1 option here, but probably not to the extent he used to be in Houston. That should still leave Brown in line for a strong target share in a high-volume offense, and I would expect some efficiency gains from Brown, who is averaging just 11.0 yards per catch. He might not be a top-10 WR moving forward, but believe me, nobody is valuing Brown as a top-10 WR moving forward. I still think he's going to be a must-start Fantasy WR, probably a top-20 option, so buying right before Hopkins returns might be a really good idea.

Three to sell-high

Allen Lazard – Lazard has either a touchdown or 100 yards in each game so far. He also has more than 45 yards in just one of his first four games. How you feel about Lazard now probably depends on how you felt about him coming into the season, and coming into the season, I thought he was a touchdown-dependent, low-target share wide receiver, and that's what he's been. If he keeps scoring a touchdown in 75% of his games, he's going to make you feel pretty dumb for selling him, but I look at a guy averaging 52.3 yards per game and see a WR3 who is going to disappoint you more often than not. If someone views him as more than that, it's a perfect chance to make a trade.

– Lazard has either a touchdown or 100 yards in each game so far. He also has more than 45 yards in just one of his first four games. How you feel about Lazard now probably depends on how you felt about him coming into the season, and coming into the season, I thought he was a touchdown-dependent, low-target share wide receiver, and that's what he's been. If he keeps scoring a touchdown in 75% of his games, he's going to make you feel pretty dumb for selling him, but I look at a guy averaging 52.3 yards per game and see a WR3 who is going to disappoint you more often than not. If someone views him as more than that, it's a perfect chance to make a trade. Miles Sanders – Sanders is on pace for 10 touchdowns and is averaging 14.6 PPR points per game, which is pretty good, but hardly exceptional. Which makes sense – he's a pretty good, but not an exceptional player. Sanders very well could score 10 touchdowns in this Eagles offense, but he has an awful lot of competition for goal-line carries, and the Eagles have shown in the past they aren't necessarily going to force-feed him touches in close. He doesn't catch many passes, either, so Sanders really does need to score a lot of touchdowns to be a difference maker in Fantasy. I think what we've seen so far isn't necessarily a best-case scenario for him, but it's not far off.

– Sanders is on pace for 10 touchdowns and is averaging 14.6 PPR points per game, which is pretty good, but hardly exceptional. Which makes sense – he's a pretty good, but not an exceptional player. Sanders very well could score 10 touchdowns in this Eagles offense, but he has an awful lot of competition for goal-line carries, and the Eagles have shown in the past they aren't necessarily going to force-feed him touches in close. He doesn't catch many passes, either, so Sanders really does need to score a lot of touchdowns to be a difference maker in Fantasy. I think what we've seen so far isn't necessarily a best-case scenario for him, but it's not far off. Tyler Higbee – It's hard to suggest selling Higbee when he's averaging nearly 10 targets per game and there are so few good tight ends out there. But I always struggle to buy players like him who are succeeding almost entirely due to the dysfunction of the offense they're in. Higbee's targets are almost entirely the result of the Rams having no better options, especially down the field. And, hey, they have no better options, at least until Van Jefferson is healthy, so they might just need to keep trying to nickel-and-dime their way down the field with 4-yard throws to Higbee in the flats. But this offense isn't working, and if they're going to figure things out, it probably isn't going to be with Higbee getting 25% of the targets. I don't know what the path forward for the Rams offense is, but if I got a chance to move Higbee for Pitts straight up, I'd definitely do that.

One to sell-low