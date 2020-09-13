Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Buccaneers' Mike Evans was upgraded to questionable Saturday to face the Saints in Week 1 after finishing out the week with a doubtful designation despite a limited practice Friday. However, coach Bruce Arians had indicated how well Evans tolerated Friday's workload could move the needle on his status, and it apparently has. Early Sunday morning reports indicate the team is optimistic Evans will be able to suit up for the late-window game, but how he feels in pregame warmups will likely be the deciding factor. A separate report indicates Evans could well be on a snap count if he does play, meaning that Scotty Miller and Justin Watson could both see at least a slight boost in playing time. Meanwhile, depending on Evans' availability or lack thereof, the likes of Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard could also be the beneficiaries of some extra targets.

Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Lions' Kenny Golladay is doubtful for Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Bears after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices. Golladay is joined on the injury report by fellow wideout Danny Amendola (hamstring), although the latter's prognosis is a bit brighter considering he carries a questionable tag. Under any circumstance, it appears Marvin Jones will likely enjoy No. 1 receiver status Sunday versus Chicago, while tight end T.J. Hockenson could also see some extra targets. Golladay's likely absence could also mean a bigger role for the three-headed ground attack of Kerryon Johnson, rookie D'Andre Swift and the recently signed Adrian Peterson.

Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Broncos' Courtland Sutton is questionable for the season-opening Monday night contest against the Titans after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices after sustaining the injury attempting to make a catch in Thursday's practice. Sutton could be a game-time call, and with his contest the last of the week to kick off, Fantasy managers with him on their rosters may want to consider other alternatives. If the talented third-year receiver can't go, rookie first-round pick Jerry Jeudy could find himself as the No. 1 wideout in his first NFL game, while Tim Patrick is likely to slot into the No. 2 role. Meanwhile, tight end Noah Fant, who impressively averaged 14.1 yards per grab and recorded 10 catches over 20 yards in his rookie 2019 campaign, could also enjoy an increased role.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Chargers' Mike Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after a week of limited practices and has a chance to play, per Sunday morning reporting. Williams would likely be somewhat limited due to his AC joint sprain even if he does play, so Keenan Allen could potentially see even more targets than usual while working with new starter Tyrod Taylor, while second-year receiver Jalen Guyton, who did not record any statistics over 19 scrimmage snaps last season, would operate as the No. 2 receiver. Meanwhile, athletic tight end Hunter Henry could also see some additional downfield targets if Williams is out or limited.

Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Injury Hamstring The Giants' Golden Tate is questionable to face the Steelers on Monday night after turning in three limited practices this week. Were Tate to ultimately be ruled out, the Giants will still be in solid shape with Sterling Shepard and last year's impressive rookie Darius Slayton as the top two wideout options, while the reported full return to health of Evan Engam also gives second-year quarterback Daniel Jones a third player with plenty of ability to get downfield.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Foot The 49ers' Deebo Samuel was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to the Jones fracture he suffered during informal workouts in June. Samuel will be out for at least the first three games of the season. With 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) questionable to suit up Sunday as well, Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor could be left to operate as the 49ers' top three wideouts against the Cardinals in Week 1. Ultimately, the player that gets the biggest boost in opportunity in Samuel's absence may be tight end George Kittle, who has the speed to get downfield and already has nine receptions of greater than 40 yards in his first 45 NFL games.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk is questionable for Sunday's season-opening NFC West clash against the Cardinals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If he's able to suit up, Aiyuk could potentially have a significant role against a Cardinals squad that gave up the third-most receptions (224) to wide receivers in 2019, considering Deebo Samuel (foot) is on injured reserve and the healthy trio of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor aren't elite options by any stretch.

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Foot The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery will not play in Sunday's Week 1 NFC East showdown against the Washington Football Team. Jeffery has yet to even practice since the start of training camp after December 2019 Lisfranc surgery, so for the first several games. DeSean Jackson and rookie first-round pick Jalen Reagor, who is over a recent shoulder issue, are set to serve as the top two wideouts. The talented tight-end duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert should also see an increase in opportunity.

Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Lions' Danny Amendola is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after three limited practices this past week. Amendola's fellow wideout Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is doubtful, so Amendola could move up to the No. 2 receiver role for all practical purposes alongside Marvin Jones if he's able to play. Conversely, if Amendola and Golladay both sit out, 2020 fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall should both see a sizable boost in opportunity.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Titans' Corey Davis is questionable for Monday night's season-opening showdown against the Broncos but finished the week with two full practices. While Davis appears to be trending toward playing, Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond, the latter of whom made a big 45-yard touchdown grab against the Ravens in last January's divisional-round upset, would see bigger roles alongside No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown.

Phillip Dorsett WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Foot The Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 conference battle against the Falcons and finished the week with a missed Friday practice. If Dorsett ultimately sits, David Moore, who has plenty of experience as a No. 3 option in recent seasons, would move up a notch on the depth chart behind starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Patriots' N'Keal Harry is questionable for Sunday's season-opening AFC East matchup versus the Dolphins but did manage to turn in a full practice Friday after sitting out the first two sessions of the week. According to early Sunday morning reports. Harry is expected to suit up. If he were to suffer a setback, journeyman Damiere Byrd and second-year wideout Jakobi Meyers would be next up to see targets from new quarterback Cam Newton alongside No. 1 receiver Julian Edelman.

K.J. Hamler WR DEN Denver • #13

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring The Broncos' KJ Hamler is questionable for Monday night's Week 1 tussle with the Titans after a trio of limited practices this week. Hamler has been out since fairly early in training camp, so even if he does take the field, he could be behind the curve in his first NFL game from both a conditioning perspective and in his grasp of coordinator Pat Shurmur's offense.

KeeSean Johnson WR ARI Arizona • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury COVID-19/reserve list The Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday, which would seem to indicate he'll likely be held out of Sunday's season-opening divisional clash with the 49ers. Johnson's placement on the list could simply be due to exposure to an infected individual, but nevertheless, he presumably won't be able to join his teammates until he's cleared necessary protocols.

Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring The Jets' Denzel Mims is out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Bills after downgrading from a full practice Wednesday to a limited session Thursday and a full absence Friday. The 2020 second-round pick absence isn't likely to lead to any particular increase in opportunity for any other wideout, as Mims was projected to open the campaign as the No. 4 receiver behind the top trio of Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan.

Cordarrelle Patterson WR CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Knee The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but did finish the week with two full practices. He therefore appears to be trending toward active status, and an early Sunday morning report indicates Patterson is fully expected to play.