Against no shortage of obstacles, the NFL has made it to its first Sunday of the 2020 regular season following a successful Thursday night opener between the Texans and Chiefs. Considering the uncertain national health landscape, injury reports will likely never be under heavier scrutiny than during this season, when teams will strive to maintain the near-perfect track record they've somehow each managed with respect to largely preventing COVID-19 infections thus far.
Due to the diligence of clubs and players, the Week 1 injury landscape is essentially like that of any other season's, consisting of the usual array of bumps and bruises, some likely the byproduct of a limited offseason that was devoid of any preseason games. With plenty of news on the docket, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 17 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Joe Flacco QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
The Jets' Joe Flacco will not be available to serve as Sam Darnold's backup for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Bills, nor is he expected to be active for the next two games as he finishes his recovery from his offseason neck surgery. The good news for New York is Flacco has passed a physical and is already practicing in limited fashion, but for at least the opener, New York is down to fourth-round rookie James Morgan if Darnold suffers an in-game injury that knocks him out of the contest.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Eagles' Miles Sanders has been declared out for Sunday's Week 1 divisional battle against the Washington Football Team despite practicing in limited fashion all week. His absence thrusts Boston Scott, who may have helped seal a few Fantasy championships last season by amassing 138 total yards and three rushing touchdowns in a Week 16 start against the Giants, into a likely lead-back role Sunday, although third-year pro Corey Clement will also be available to handle touches. Both Scott and Clement are good receivers out of the backfield, so they could each see both early- and third-down work at various points in the matchup against a Washington defense that surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to RBs (23.1) in standard scoring formats last season.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Bears' David Montgomery is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but did manage to finish the week with two full practices. Early Sunday morning reports indicate that Montgomery is expected to play and handle his usual workload against a Detroit defense that allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points per game (22.8) to running backs in standard scoring formats in 2019. Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall would be tasked with manning the ground attack should Montgomery suffer a setback in pregame warmups.
TEN Tennessee • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Titans' Darrynton Evans has been declared out for Monday night's opener against the Broncos. The rookie third-round pick is set to serve as a speedy change-of-pace complement to Derrick Henry this season, but for the opener, fifth-year veteran Senorise Perry will serve as Henry's backup.
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Ravens' Justice Hill is out for Sunday's season opener against the Browns after missing practice all week. Baltimore is well-stocked at running back, however, as rookie J.K. Dobbins and trusted holdover Gus Edwards are available to spell top option Mark Ingram whenever necessary.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets' La'Mical Perine has been declared out for Sunday's opener against the Bills. Frank Gore is slated to serve as the backup to Le'Veon Bell against a stingy Buffalo run defense, with Josh Adams also around to handle any change-of-pace/third-down work.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Buccaneers' Mike Evans was upgraded to questionable Saturday to face the Saints in Week 1 after finishing out the week with a doubtful designation despite a limited practice Friday. However, coach Bruce Arians had indicated how well Evans tolerated Friday's workload could move the needle on his status, and it apparently has. Early Sunday morning reports indicate the team is optimistic Evans will be able to suit up for the late-window game, but how he feels in pregame warmups will likely be the deciding factor. A separate report indicates Evans could well be on a snap count if he does play, meaning that Scotty Miller and Justin Watson could both see at least a slight boost in playing time. Meanwhile, depending on Evans' availability or lack thereof, the likes of Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard could also be the beneficiaries of some extra targets.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Lions' Kenny Golladay is doubtful for Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Bears after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices. Golladay is joined on the injury report by fellow wideout Danny Amendola (hamstring), although the latter's prognosis is a bit brighter considering he carries a questionable tag. Under any circumstance, it appears Marvin Jones will likely enjoy No. 1 receiver status Sunday versus Chicago, while tight end T.J. Hockenson could also see some extra targets. Golladay's likely absence could also mean a bigger role for the three-headed ground attack of Kerryon Johnson, rookie D'Andre Swift and the recently signed Adrian Peterson.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Broncos' Courtland Sutton is questionable for the season-opening Monday night contest against the Titans after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices after sustaining the injury attempting to make a catch in Thursday's practice. Sutton could be a game-time call, and with his contest the last of the week to kick off, Fantasy managers with him on their rosters may want to consider other alternatives. If the talented third-year receiver can't go, rookie first-round pick Jerry Jeudy could find himself as the No. 1 wideout in his first NFL game, while Tim Patrick is likely to slot into the No. 2 role. Meanwhile, tight end Noah Fant, who impressively averaged 14.1 yards per grab and recorded 10 catches over 20 yards in his rookie 2019 campaign, could also enjoy an increased role.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chargers' Mike Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after a week of limited practices and has a chance to play, per Sunday morning reporting. Williams would likely be somewhat limited due to his AC joint sprain even if he does play, so Keenan Allen could potentially see even more targets than usual while working with new starter Tyrod Taylor, while second-year receiver Jalen Guyton, who did not record any statistics over 19 scrimmage snaps last season, would operate as the No. 2 receiver. Meanwhile, athletic tight end Hunter Henry could also see some additional downfield targets if Williams is out or limited.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
The Giants' Golden Tate is questionable to face the Steelers on Monday night after turning in three limited practices this week. Were Tate to ultimately be ruled out, the Giants will still be in solid shape with Sterling Shepard and last year's impressive rookie Darius Slayton as the top two wideout options, while the reported full return to health of Evan Engam also gives second-year quarterback Daniel Jones a third player with plenty of ability to get downfield.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The 49ers' Deebo Samuel was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to the Jones fracture he suffered during informal workouts in June. Samuel will be out for at least the first three games of the season. With 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) questionable to suit up Sunday as well, Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor could be left to operate as the 49ers' top three wideouts against the Cardinals in Week 1. Ultimately, the player that gets the biggest boost in opportunity in Samuel's absence may be tight end George Kittle, who has the speed to get downfield and already has nine receptions of greater than 40 yards in his first 45 NFL games.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk is questionable for Sunday's season-opening NFC West clash against the Cardinals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If he's able to suit up, Aiyuk could potentially have a significant role against a Cardinals squad that gave up the third-most receptions (224) to wide receivers in 2019, considering Deebo Samuel (foot) is on injured reserve and the healthy trio of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor aren't elite options by any stretch.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery will not play in Sunday's Week 1 NFC East showdown against the Washington Football Team. Jeffery has yet to even practice since the start of training camp after December 2019 Lisfranc surgery, so for the first several games. DeSean Jackson and rookie first-round pick Jalen Reagor, who is over a recent shoulder issue, are set to serve as the top two wideouts. The talented tight-end duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert should also see an increase in opportunity.
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The Lions' Danny Amendola is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after three limited practices this past week. Amendola's fellow wideout Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is doubtful, so Amendola could move up to the No. 2 receiver role for all practical purposes alongside Marvin Jones if he's able to play. Conversely, if Amendola and Golladay both sit out, 2020 fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus and Marvin Hall should both see a sizable boost in opportunity.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Titans' Corey Davis is questionable for Monday night's season-opening showdown against the Broncos but finished the week with two full practices. While Davis appears to be trending toward playing, Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond, the latter of whom made a big 45-yard touchdown grab against the Ravens in last January's divisional-round upset, would see bigger roles alongside No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown.
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Seahawks' Phillip Dorsett is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 conference battle against the Falcons and finished the week with a missed Friday practice. If Dorsett ultimately sits, David Moore, who has plenty of experience as a No. 3 option in recent seasons, would move up a notch on the depth chart behind starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots' N'Keal Harry is questionable for Sunday's season-opening AFC East matchup versus the Dolphins but did manage to turn in a full practice Friday after sitting out the first two sessions of the week. According to early Sunday morning reports. Harry is expected to suit up. If he were to suffer a setback, journeyman Damiere Byrd and second-year wideout Jakobi Meyers would be next up to see targets from new quarterback Cam Newton alongside No. 1 receiver Julian Edelman.
K.J. Hamler WR
DEN Denver • #13
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Broncos' KJ Hamler is questionable for Monday night's Week 1 tussle with the Titans after a trio of limited practices this week. Hamler has been out since fairly early in training camp, so even if he does take the field, he could be behind the curve in his first NFL game from both a conditioning perspective and in his grasp of coordinator Pat Shurmur's offense.
ARI Arizona • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Cardinals' KeeSean Johnson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday, which would seem to indicate he'll likely be held out of Sunday's season-opening divisional clash with the 49ers. Johnson's placement on the list could simply be due to exposure to an infected individual, but nevertheless, he presumably won't be able to join his teammates until he's cleared necessary protocols.
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Jets' Denzel Mims is out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Bills after downgrading from a full practice Wednesday to a limited session Thursday and a full absence Friday. The 2020 second-round pick absence isn't likely to lead to any particular increase in opportunity for any other wideout, as Mims was projected to open the campaign as the No. 4 receiver behind the top trio of Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Chris Hogan.
CHI Chicago • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but did finish the week with two full practices. He therefore appears to be trending toward active status, and an early Sunday morning report indicates Patterson is fully expected to play.
Javon Wims WR
CHI Chicago • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Bears' Javon Wims is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but did turn in two full practices to wrap up the week. Wims is projected to open the season as the No. 5 receiver, but if he were able to suit up and fellow wideout Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) wasn't, Wims would bump up to the No. 4 role.
Virgil Green TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #88
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Chargers' Virgil Green is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite practicing in full all week. The 10th-year pro is expected to continue in his usual blocking tight end role as Hunter Henry's backup this season.
Dalton Keene TE
NE New England
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Patriots' Dalton Keene (neck) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening divisional clash against the Dolphins, having possibly suffered his injury in Wednesday's practice. Keene, a rookie third-round pick, was able to turn in limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Although he sits behind Ryan Izzo and fellow first-year third-round position mate Devin Asiasi, it's possible any of the three players rises to the top of the position from a fantasy perspective in any given week.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Giants' Levine Toilolo is questionable for Monday night's interconference showdown against the Steelers after turning in three limited practices this week. With top tight end Evan Engram fully recovered from last season's foot issues and Kaden Smith also ahead of him, Toilolo appears destined primarily for blocking duties in the run game this season.
CHI Chicago • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Bears placed Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve earlier in the week, knocking him out for at least the first three games. Veteran Cairo Santos was added to the roster Saturday and will fill the placekicking role for Week 1 at minimum. Santos was just 4-for-9 on field-goal attempts in five games with the Titans last season, but he made all 12 extra-point tries and also converted better than 80.0 percent of his field-goal opportunities in five of the previous seven campaigns.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- Washington Football Team's Kendall Fuller (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles after three limited practices this week.
- The Lions' Jeff Okudah (hamstring) is questionable to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Bears after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Okudah isn't expected to suit up.
- The Titans' Adoree' Jackson (knee) is out for Monday night's opener against the Broncos after missing practice Saturday.
- The Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis (ankle) will not play against the Rams on Sunday night after missing practice all week.
- The Bills have placed Josh Norman (hamstring) on injured reserve this past week.
- The Browns' Greedy Williams (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Ravens after missing practice all week.
- The Saints' P.J. Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South Week 1 showdown against the Buccaneers but did finish the week with two limited practices.
Safeties
- The Jets' Marcus Maye (calf) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 battle against the Bills but finished the week with a limited practice.
- The Bengals' Shawn Williams (calf) will not play Sunday against the Chargers.
Defensive Linemen
- The Eagles' Derek Barnett (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's opener against the Washington Football Team despite limited practice participation all week.
- The Titans' Vic Beasley (knee) will not play in the Monday night season opener versus the Broncos despite practicing in limited fashion Saturday.
- The Saints' Marcus Davenport (elbow) will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' Chase Winovich (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but finished the practice week with two full sessions.
- The Bengals' Geno Atkins (shoulder) will not play against the Chargers in Week 1 after missing practice all week.
- The Bills' Vernon Butler (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jets but finished the week with two full practices.
- The Eagles' Javon Hargrave (pectoral/hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after missing practice all week.
Linebackers
- The Broncos' Von Miller (ankle) is headed to injured reserve for what could be the entirety of the season after surgery to repair a dislocated peroneal tendon. Jeremiah Attaochu is slated to slide into Miller's strong-side linebacker spot, and for the purposes of Week 1, the perennial Pro Bowler's absence upgrades the fantasy fortunes of the Titans skill-position players.
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (knee) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening divisional battle against the Lions after a trio of limited practices this week. Were he to sit out, it would naturally afford members of both the Lions passing and running games a boost in fantasy outlook.
- The Bears' Robert Quinn (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's season-opening battle against the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Broncos' Mark Barron (hamstring) will not play against the Titans on Monday night after missing practice all week.
- Washington Football Team's Thomas Davis (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Jets' Avery Williamson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Week 1 battle against the Bills, leaving New York without a key part of its front seven against a Buffalo team with two impressive running backs in Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss.
- The Browns' Mack Wilson (knee) is out for Sunday's season-opening AFC North battle against the Ravens.