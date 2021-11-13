The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)

Lamar Jackson (9.5) Jacoby Brissett (4.7)

Devonta Freeman (7.7) Myles Gaskin (7.35)

Le'Veon Bell (5.7) Jaylen Waddle (8.1)

Marquise Brown (9.6) Mack Hollins (5.0)

Rashod Bateman (5.2) Mike Gesicki (8.7)

Sammy Watkins (4.6) Dolphins DST (1.3)

Mark Andrews (9.0)





Ravens DST (7.3)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence (4.6) Carson Wentz (7.6)

James Robinson (8.6) Jonathan Taylor (9.9)

Marvin Jones (6.9) Nyheim Hines (5.5)

Jamal Agnew (5.3) Michael Pittman (8.8)

Laviska Shenault Jr. (3.5) T.Y. Hilton (5.9)

Dan Arnold (7.2) Mo Alie-Cox (4.1)

Jaguars DST (4.7) Colts DST (8.4)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)

Matt Ryan (7.1) Dak Prescott (7.8)

Cordarrelle Patterson (9.4) Ezekiel Elliott (9.2)

Mike Davis (5.8) Tony Pollard (5.6)

Russell Gage (4.8) CeeDee Lamb (8.6)

Tajae Sharpe (4.2) Amari Cooper (7.8)

Olamide Zaccheaus (3.6) Dalton Schultz (6.5)

Kyle Pitts (8.4) Cowboys DST (6.7)

Hayden Hurst (3.7)





Falcons DST (4.5)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10)

Baker Mayfield (6.3) Mac Jones (4.5)

D'Ernest Johnson (8.35) Brandon Bolden (6.8)

Jarvis Landry (6.5) J.J. Taylor (5.0)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (5.7) Kendrick Bourne (4.1)

Austin Hooper (4.2) Jakobi Meyers (3.7)

Browns DST (7.1) Nelson Agholor (2.9)





Hunter Henry (6.6)





Patriots DST (7.0)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10)

Josh Allen (9.0) Mike White (6.5)

Devin Singletary (8.3) Michael Carter (7.75)

Stefon Diggs (8.9) Ty Johnson (6.0)

Cole Beasley (7.1) Jamison Crowder (5.95)

Emmanuel Sanders (6.8) Elijah Moore (4.7)

Dawson Knox (7.3) Corey Davis (4.65)

Bills DST (7.8) Jets DST (3.5)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10)

Jared Goff (2.6) Ben Roethlisberger (6.4)

D'Andre Swift (8.9) Najee Harris (9.6)

Jamaal Williams (4.9) Diontae Johnson (8.7)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (3.4) James Washington (4.3)

T.J. Hockenson (8.5) Pat Freiermuth (7.6)

Lions DST (3.8) Steelers DST (9.0)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Siemian (6.2) Ryan Tannehill (6.9)

Mark Ingram (8.2) Jeremy McNichols (5.9)

Marquez Callaway (4.75) Adrian Peterson (5.4)

Tre'Quan Smith (4.4) D'Onta Foreman (4.8)

Deonte Harris (3.8) A.J. Brown (9.4)

Adam Trautman (5.7) Julio Jones (5.6)

Saints DST (7.4) Titans DST (7.5)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Washington RTG (MAX 10)

Tom Brady (9.2) Taylor Heinicke (3.8)

Leonard Fournette (8.5) J.D. McKissic (7.4)

Mike Evans (9.7) Antonio Gibson (6.6)

Chris Godwin (8.3) Terry McLaurin (7.9)

Tyler Johnson (6.3) Logan Thomas (0.0)

O.J. Howard (5.2) Ricky Seals-Jones (6.55)

Buccaneers DST (8.0) Washington DST (3.6)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)

P.J. Walker (2.9) Kyler Murray (7.4)

Christian McCaffrey (9.3) James Conner (8.8)

D.J. Moore (7.3) Eno Benjamin (5.3)

Robby Anderson (2.8) Christian Kirk (7.0)

Panthers DST (5.3) A.J. Green (6.0)





Rondale Moore (4.5)





Zach Ertz (7.0)





Cardinals DST (7.9)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10)

Kirk Cousins (7.2) Justin Herbert (8.4)

Dalvin Cook (9.7) Austin Ekeler (9.5)

Justin Jefferson (9.5) Keenan Allen (9.2)

Adam Thielen (8.4) Mike Williams (7.5)

Tyler Conklin (6.3) Jared Cook (5.6)

Vikings DST (5.1) Chargers DST (5.5)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10)

Jalen Hurts (7.5) Teddy Bridgewater (7.0)

Jordan Howard (6.5) Melvin Gordon (7.6)

Kenneth Gainwell (5.2) Javonte Williams (7.3)

Boston Scott (5.1) Jerry Jeudy (7.4)

DeVonta Smith (7.7) Courtland Sutton (6.4)

Dallas Goedert (8.6) Tim Patrick (5.4)

Eagles DST (6.5) Noah Fant (7.4)





Broncos DST (6.9)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10)

Russell Wilson (7.3) Aaron Rodgers (7.7)

Alex Collins (7.8) Aaron Jones (9.1)

DK Metcalf (9.3) A.J. Dillon (6.9)

Tyler Lockett (7.6) Davante Adams (9.8)

Gerald Everett (3.6) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3.9)

Seahawks DST (5.7) Allen Lazard (3.3)





Randall Cobb (3.1)





Packers DST (6.1)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10)

Patrick Mahomes (7.9) Derek Carr (6.8)

Darrel Williams (8.1) Josh Jacobs (8.4)

Tyreek Hill (8.75) Kenyan Drake (6.7)

Mecole Hardman (4.9) Hunter Renfrow (8.0)

Travis Kelce (9.3) Bryan Edwards (3.2)

Chiefs DST (5.9) Darren Waller (9.2)





Raiders DST (6.3)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10)

Matthew Stafford (8.5) Jimmy Garoppolo (6.0)

Darrell Henderson (8.7) Elijah Mitchell (8.0)

Cooper Kupp (9.9) Deebo Samuel (8.5)

Robert Woods (8.2) Brandon Aiyuk (6.85)

Van Jefferson (5.1) George Kittle (8.8)

Tyler Higbee (7.1) 49ers DST (4.9)

Rams DST (8.2)







