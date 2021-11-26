Kareem Hunt is expected to play Sunday night at Baltimore. He's coming back from a five-game absence with a calf strain, and hopefully we get the best of Hunt for the remainder of the season. For Week 12, he's a solid flex option and a good sleeper in all leagues.

Nick Chubb remains the lead running back for the Browns and is a must-start Fantasy option, even with Hunt returning to action. In the first five games of the season, Chubb averaged 15.8 PPR points in tandem with Hunt, and that's a realistic expectation for Chubb against the Ravens and moving forward.

Hunt averaged 17.8 PPR points in his first five games, and it would be amazing if he was in that range again. I'd lower expectations for him, including this week against Baltimore, but you see what Hunt is capable of in case you forgot.

The Ravens have been tough on opposing running backs of late, allowing just Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook to score at least 11 PPR points in their past four games against Cincinnati, Minnesota, Miami and Chicago. But Cleveland should be able to move the ball on the ground, especially with right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) coming off injured reserve with Hunt.

In his last game against the Ravens in Week 14 last year, Hunt had six carries for 33 yards and a touchdown, along with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Chubb also had 17 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns in that game, along with two catches for 21 yards.

It would be awesome if both guys could replicate that type of performance, but that's not likely. Still, both have the potential to succeed in a big way, and Hunt should join Chubb as a starting Fantasy running back for most leagues in Week 12.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

We'll recap the Thursday games with winners and losers plus break down NFC home games and more on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and follow at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

Week 12 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SF -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 73% YTD Stats PAYDS 2112 RUYDS 40 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.2 Garoppolo is averaging 21.8 Fantasy points per game in his past four outings, and now he faces a Vikings defense in Week 12 that allows the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Minnesota have scored at least 36 Fantasy points, and this game has the chance to be a high-scoring affair. Tyrod Taylor QB HOU Houston • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ HOU -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 763 RUYDS 106 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.8 Taylor scored 18 Fantasy points in Week 11 at Tennessee, and now he gets a favorable matchup against the Jets in Week 12. The Jets have allowed six quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Taylor is worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -PK O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 2390 RUYDS 276 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 20 Heinicke scored 28 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 11, and hopefully he stays hot against Seattle in Week 12 at home Monday night. The Seahawks just allowed 26 Fantasy points against Colt McCoy in Week 11 at home, and this game has the feel of a shootout. Heinicke is a solid streamer in this matchup.

Running backs Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN SF -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats RUYDS 560 REC 9 REYDS 73 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 There's no guarantee that Mitchell will play because he's still dealing with a broken finger, and he was in a non-contact jersey in Friday's practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mitchell was day-to-day, so hopefully he's out there. But whether it's Mitchell or Jeff Wilson, consider the 49ers starter a quality Fantasy option in all leagues against the Vikings. Minnesota will be without defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (COVID-19) and defensive end Everson Griffen (personal) for this game, and fellow defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) is still out. That should help Mitchell or Wilson have easier success on the ground. Don't plan on using Wilson in most leagues if Mitchell is active, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 514 REC 24 REYDS 136 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 The last time we saw the Broncos play prior to their bye in Week 10 against the Eagles, Melvin Gordon lost a fumble. Maybe it's nothing, and he continues to be the lead running back in Denver. Or maybe the Broncos decide to give more work to Williams to close the season. I don't think Gordon is going away, but I would love to see Williams get an increase in touches, even slightly. This is a good week to trust both Broncos running backs against the Chargers, who have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points against them in the past six games and allow the most rushing yards per game at 145.1. Williams has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Ty Johnson RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats RUYDS 144 REC 25 REYDS 271 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Johnson and Tevin Coleman are both in play this week with Michael Carter (ankle) out. Most likely, Coleman will play on rushing downs, with Johnson continuing to have a role in the passing game. Based on the Jets offense this season, I like Johnson better than Coleman. Johnson, in tandem with Carter, scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games, including three games with at least five catches over that span. Coleman hasn't done much this season and missed four games due to injury but is likely going to run between the tackles. This week, the Jets face the Texans, who have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in seven of their past eight games. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ HOU -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 137 REC 26 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Johnson and Rex Burkhead are both in play this week with their matchup against the Jets, and it helps that Phillip Lindsay is no longer on the team. The Texans have the best matchup of any backfield in Week 12 against the Jets, who are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Johnson just had 16 total touches in Week 11 at Tennessee (three catches) but scored only five PPR points. And Burkhead had 18 carries for 40 yards with no catches. I like Johnson better in PPR, with Burkhead slightly better in non-PPR, but both Texans are in consideration for flex plays in Week 12. Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN Tennessee • #40

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats RUYDS 35 REC 8 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Jeremy McNichols (concussion) is out this week, so Hilliard will play in tandem with D'Onta Foreman. Based on how this game could go, with the Titans chasing points on the road, Hilliard should be the best Tennessee running back, especially with A.J. Brown (chest), Julio Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Johnson (hamstring) all out. New England is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs this year, and Hilliard should be heavily involved in the passing game. He just had seven carries for 35 yards in Week 11 against Houston, along with eight catches for 47 yards on 10 targets. He's a solid flex option this week. Boston Scott RB PHI Philadelphia • #35

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 221 REC 7 REYDS 36 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.6 The Eagles have become a run-first team, and Scott should help Miles Sanders with Jordan Howard (knee) out. Prior to Sanders returning in Week 11 against the Saints, with Sanders out, he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his previous three games, with at least 10 catches in each outing. He also has a great history against the Giants with six total touchdowns in his past four meetings.

Wide Receivers Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 20th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 61 REYDS 526 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 I hope the performance we got from Claypool on Monday night at the Chargers in Week 11 is a sign of things to come after he had five catches for 93 yards on nine targets. He has five games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in three of them. Ben Roethlisberger needs to continue feeding Claypool as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Diontae Johnson, and Claypool should benefit with Ray-Ray McCloud (COVID-19) out. Claypool also had at least 18 PPR points in two of his past three meetings with the Bengals, including Week 3 when he had nine catches for 96 yards on 15 targets. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC ATL -2 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 208 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) is expected back this week, but I still like Gage as a sleeper in deeper PPR leagues. Gage just had five catches for 49 yards on eight targets against New England in Week 11, and the Jaguars have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games. Marvin Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 72 REYDS 486 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 Jones and Laviska Shenault are both in play this week as No. 3 receivers with Jamal Agnew (hip) out. Jones has just one touchdown since Week 2 and one game with more than nine PPR points since Week 3. Shenault has yet to catch a touchdown this season and has combined for 21 PPR points in his past four games. But the Falcons are tied for third in most touchdowns allowed to receivers this season with 14, so hopefully Jones or Shenault can deliver in this matchup. Give Jones the slight nod over Shenault if you're deciding between the two. But I do like that Urban Meyer wants to give Shenault some carries this week, which should increase his Fantasy value in Week 12. Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB LAR -1 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 53 REYDS 487 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 I'm willing to give Jefferson another chance as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues with Robert Woods (ACL) out, and we'll see how Jefferson and Odell Beckham are used behind Cooper Kupp coming off the Rams bye in Week 11. Jefferson has at least six targets in four games in a row, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in two of those outings. In the first game without Woods in Week 10 at San Francisco, Jefferson had seven targets for three catches and 54 yards, but he unfortunately dropped a touchdown. Matthew Stafford should continue to rely on Jefferson this week in a potential shootout, and hopefully he can deliver against the Packers. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #12

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 270 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Bateman returns to his No. 2 receiver role with Marquise Brown (thigh) back in action against the Browns after he was out in Week 11 against Chicago, but Lamar Jackson is back after being out against the Bears with an illness. Bateman had 14 PPR points in his last game with a healthy Jackson in Week 10 at Miami, and he has that type of upside again this week. Five receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Browns in their past five games. Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CAR -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 65 REYDS 273 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.7 In two games with Cam Newton playing for the Panthers, we've seen Anderson start to come alive again. He has six targets in each game, and he had 13 PPR points in Week 10 at Arizona and eight PPR points in Week 11 against Washington. This week, he's facing a Dolphins defense that is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 24 receivers with at least six targets against Miami this year, and 19 of them have scored at least 11 PPR points. Anderson is worth using as a flier in deeper leagues.

Tight ends Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 78% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 379 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 Fant will hopefully take advantage of a great matchup this week against the Chargers, who have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games and nine touchdowns to the position this year. Fant hasn't scored since Week 6, but this is a good opportunity for him to find the end zone again. And in two games against the Chargers last year he scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 41 REYDS 236 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Freddie Kitchens will hopefully help things improve for Engram as the new play caller in New York, and this is the perfect week to feature Engram on offense. Engram had his two-game scoring streak snapped in Monday night's loss at Tampa Bay, but there's a great opportunity to rebound in Week 12 against the Eagles. Philadelphia is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and the Eagles have allowed a tight end to score or gain at least 77 receiving yards in nine games in a row, with nine touchdowns over that span. Engram is a great streaming option for Week 12, especially with Sterling Shepard (quad) and Kadarius Toney (quad) out for the Giants. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -PK O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 117 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Thomas is on track to return this week after being out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury. He scored at least nine PPR points in his first three games this season, with two touchdowns over that span, and he should return as a low-end starter in all Fantasy leagues. This week, he's facing a Seahawks defense that just allowed Zach Ertz to catch eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in Week 11. It would be great if Thomas did half of that this week.

Week 12 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Tyrod Taylor (vs. NYJ) $5,300

RB: Christian McCaffrey (at MIA) $9,000

RB: Elijah Mitchell (vs. MIN) $5,400

WR: Brandin Cooks (vs. NYJ) $5,800

WR: Elijah Moore (at HOU) $5,600

WR: Brandon Aiyuk (vs. MIN) $5,300

TE: Evan Engram (vs. PHI) $3,800

FLEX: Diontae Johnson (at CIN) $6,600

DST: Eagles (at NYG) $3,200

I'll stack the Texans here against the Jets, and I would love to see a shootout in this matchup to help Moore on the other side. Cooks has struggled recently, but this matchup should allow him to have a breakout game.

I'll spend the money on McCaffrey because he's usually worth it, and he should excel against the Dolphins. And I love the upside for Mitchell against the Vikings with all the injuries in Minnesota. If Mitchell (finger) is out, I will likely pivot to Jeff Wilson in this lineup.

Aiyuk is hot, and I'll stick with him against the Vikings in what should be a high-scoring affair. I love the opportunity for Johnson against the Bengals. And Engram's matchup is amazing, so I'm excited to use him at tight end.

FanDuel

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. MIN) $6,500

RB: Dalvin Cook (at SF) $8,100

RB: Miles Sanders (at NYG) $6,100

WR: Justin Jefferson (at SF) $8,100

WR: Deebo Samuel (vs. MIN) $8,000

WR: Chase Claypool (at CIN) $6,500

TE: George Kittle (vs. MIN) $6,700

FLEX: Kyle Pitts (at JAC) $6,600

DEF: Bengals (vs. PIT) $3,300

I'll stack the 49ers here with Garoppolo, Samuel and Kittle, and I expect all three to deliver against the Vikings. As I said above, this should be a high-scoring game, which is why I like Cook and Jefferson as well.

Claypool has a good track record against the Bengals and should see a healthy amount of targets in Week 12. And I like playing two tight ends when possible, and Pitts should have a breakout game against the Jaguars.

I'll play Sanders in the other running back spot for this lineup, and I'm excited about this roster for Week 12.

