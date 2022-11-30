Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2802 RUYDS 240 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.8 Smith comes into Week 13 with a streak of four games in a row with at least 22 Fantasy points, and he should be facing a depleted Rams defense in this matchup. Aaron Donald is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and it would be surprising if he played in this meaningless game for Los Angeles. In the Rams past two games against Andy Dalton and Patrick Mahomes, those quarterbacks have combined for 580 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception for an average of 23.5 Fantasy points. Smith is a solid top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DAL -11 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1393 RUYDS 71 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.4 Prescott's three-game streak of scoring at least 24 Fantasy points came to an end in Week 12 against the Giants when he scored just 18 points. He did have at least 261 passing yards and two touchdowns for the third game in a row, but unfortunately he added two interceptions. The Colts also ended a streak in Week 12 of allowing a quarterback to score at least 21 Fantasy points, which happened in each of their previous two games against Derek Carr and Jalen Hurts. I expect Prescott to get back on track in this matchup, and he's worth using as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues.

Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 14th Watson hasn't played football in a meaningful game since Week 17 of the 2020 campaign, and he struggled in the preseason with the Browns. He's also facing a Texans defense that is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, mostly because teams just run on them. The Browns could easily do that here with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but I would be surprised if Watson doesn't have some big-play chances in his first game against his former team. He's worth using as a low-end starter in Week 13.

Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 21.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2730 RUYDS 77 TD 18 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.2 The Chargers and Raiders game has an implied total of 50.5 according to the Caesars Sportsbook, which should mean plenty of points. I expect Carr to hold up his end of the deal after he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including the past two against Denver and Seattle on the road with at least 24 points. He has three games in a row against the Chargers with two passing touchdowns, and the Chargers have allowed 61 Fantasy points in the past two games against Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Carr has top-10 upside in this potential shootout with Justin Herbert.