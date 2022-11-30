Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 467 REC 6 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 It was always going to be a matter of time before Robinson started to take advantage of his touches and have a big game, and that happened in Week 12 against Atlanta. He had 18 carries for 105 yards against the Falcons, adding two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and he scored a season-high 20 PPR points. It's now two games in his past three outings with at least 14 PPR points, and he should have another productive stat line against the Giants in Week 13. A running back has scored or gained over 100 total yards against the Giants in six games in a row, with eight touchdowns over that span, and Robinson and Antonio Gibson are worth using as No. 2 running backs in all leagues for this matchup.

Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PIT -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 4.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 16 REYDS 137 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.9 It looks like Warren will return for Week 13 at Atlanta after being out in Week 12 at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury. With Najee Harris (abdomen) likely out, Warren could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in six games in a row, and it's a dream matchup. Now, Warren could be sharing touches with Benny Snell, who filled in admirably for Warren after Harris was injured against the Colts with 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on one target. But Warren was No. 2 on the depth chart before he got hurt, and he scored 10 PPR points in each of his past two games. Warren has the potential to be a top-20 running back in all leagues if Harris can't play as expected.

Zonovan Knight RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 3 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.3 We'll see what happens with Michael Carter (ankle) leading into Week 13 at Minnesota, but even if he plays, we could get some production from Knight. However, if Carter is out, Knight could have the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Carter was hurt in Week 12 against Chicago, and Knight stepped up with 14 carries for 69 yards, along with three catches for 34 yards on three targets. He played in tandem with Ty Johnson, who also had a productive game against the Bears with five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 16 yards on two targets. But Knight has the potential to be the lead running back and also catch passes from Mike White, and the Vikings have allowed four running backs to score at least 17 PPR points in their past three games. I'm excited to see what Knight can do for an encore if Carter doesn't play.

A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 531 REC 20 REYDS 133 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 It's probably risky going back to Dillon in any capacity for Fantasy managers, but I don't mind him as a flex in deeper leagues against the Bears. The matchup is enticing since Chicago has allowed seven running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span. Aaron Jones should be a star for the Packers, but Dillon just had eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 24 yards on four targets, in Week 12 at Philadelphia. Hopefully he can stack two productive games in a row for the first time this season.