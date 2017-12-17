Fantasy Football Week 15 Injury Report Update: Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon ruled out, while DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Rodgers look ready to roll

More Week 15: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Injuries have hit some prominent names at the worst possible time for Fantasy players, with key pieces at quarterback, running back and receiver set to miss Week 15 action. The barrage of bad news is offset for some by the return of one the most prolific players at the quarterback position, and several others are also trending toward toughing out their ailments and suiting up. Without further ado, let's dive into a jam-packed injury report heading into Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

Running backs

The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (quadriceps) has been declared out for Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Texans. His absence will vault Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon into the expanded roles that they also saw in Weeks 7 and 9 when Fournette was out with an ankle injury. Ivory rushed for a combined 117 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries and posted three receptions for 34 yards in that pair of contests, while Yeldon compiled 163 yards on 20 rushes and added four catches for 26 yards in those same games. The workload could be split in similar fashion in Week 15 against a Texans defense that's been stingy against the run (14.69 Fantasy points per game allowed to running backs in standard scoring formats), although as per early Sunday morning reports, Ivory is expected to draw the start.



The Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 15 battle against the Vikings, marking his second consecutive absence. Mixon made notable progress this week after not stepping onto the practice field during Week 14 prep, as he worked up to a limited practice Thursday and a full session Friday. Giovani Bernard, who worked through a minor knee issue this week, will man the lead-back role once again in Mixon's stead. Bernard amassed 62 yards on 11 carries and 68 yards on another six receptions as the top back last Sunday versus the Bears, but an unexpected game script that saw the Bengals fall behind significantly in the second half limited his overall opportunities. The outlook isn't exactly bright heading into Sunday either, as Minnesota allows the fewest Fantasy points (13.08) to running backs in standard scoring formats.



The Falcons' Tevin Coleman (concussion) has already been declared out for Monday night's contest against the Buccaneers. His absence will naturally bump up the prospects of Devonta Freeman, who logged 51 snaps and 24 carries in Week 14 versus the Saints, which he parlayed into 91 rushing yards and a touchdown. Freeman missed the Week 12 matchup against Tampa with a concussion, and he rushed 17 times for 77 yards while also posting two receptions for 28 yards when he last faced them in Week 9 of the 2016 season. With Bucs Pro Bowlers Gerald McCoy (biceps) and Lavonte David (hamstring) already declared out for the Week 15 contest, Freeman should have a path of limited resistance to fantasy success on the ground.



The Dolphins' Damien Williams (shoulder) remains out against the Bills in Week 15, likely affording Kenyan Drake owners some peace of mind. The latter continued to emerge in Week 14 against the Patriots, rushing 25 times for 114 yards, while also posting five receptions for a career-high 79 yards. The matchup against Buffalo is even more inviting, considering they've yielded 4.4 yards per carry and the most Fantasy points (22.08) to running backs in standard scoring formats.



The Jets' Matt Forte (knee) is questionable to face the Saints on Sunday after missing practice all week. Forte logged a modest eight touches over 26 snaps against the Broncos in Week 14, and with Bryce Petty set to take over under center, Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire could see a fairly robust workload as the Jets' coaching staff potentially looks to help the second-year quarterback as much as possible with a balanced attack.



The Cardinals' Adrian Peterson (neck) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, which bestows the top running back role to Kerwynn Williams for the balance of the campaign. The latter has proven capable of handling a starter's workload over the last two games, compiling 170 yards on 36 carries and one catch for 15 yards over that span. Williams encouragingly saw an increase in snaps from Week 13's 31 to 38 last Sunday, while D.J. Foster (21 snaps, two rushes, two receptions) and Elijhaa Penny (eights snaps, two rushes, one reception) played decidedly minimal roles.



Wide receivers

Tight ends

The Vikings' Kyle Rudolph has apparently made significant strides with his ankle injury over the last 48 hours or so, as he's now expected to take the field against the Bengals, as per early Sunday morning reports. Rudolph failed to practice throughout the week and was considered doubtful to suit up as late as Friday, so the change in outlook has indeed been significant. Naturally, owners will want to make sure to check the Vikings' official inactives at approximately 11:30am Eastern to ensure that he's suffered no setbacks in pregame warmups. Rookie David Morgan would be the next man up at tight end if Rudolph ultimately sits.



The Eagles' Zach Ertz (concussion) cleared concussion protocol last Wednesday and was subsequently able to turn in a week of full practices. His return on Sunday against the Giants signifies that Trey Burton -- who parlayed 48 snaps into five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns during Ertz's Week 14 absence -- should see his role significantly reduced.



The Redskins' Jordan Reed (hamstring) was finally placed on injured reserve earlier this week after last having taken the field in Week 8. Reed will reportedly also need toe surgery this offseason and finished his truncated 2017 campaign with 27 receptions for 211 yards and a pair of scores in six games. Vernon Davis and Niles Paul should continue to man the tight end position for Washington over the season's final three contests.



The Steelers' Vance McDonald (shoulder) is out for Sunday's key divisional matchup versus the Patriots, which will mark the sixth missed contest of his debut Steelers campaign. Jesse James will see a bump in targets after having hauled in 10 receptions for 97 against the Ravens in Week 14.



The Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham (illness) has been declared out for Sunday's battle against the Redskins. The veteran has taken a back seat to Ricky Seals-Jones in recent weeks anyhow, but his absence will bump up Troy Niklas one rung on the depth chart.



The Raiders' Clive Walford (concussion) has been declared out for Sunday night's battle against the Cowboys. The 26-year-old has largely been a fantasy disappointment in 2017 after posting 61 receptions and six touchdowns over his first two campaigns, as he's worked behind both Lee Smith and Jared Cook throughout the entirety of the season.



Kickers

The Redskins' Dustin Hopkins (hip) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, with Nick Rose being released in a corresponding move. Hopkins was 9-for-11 on field goals and perfect on four extra-point tries across five games before his injury, with both of his misses having come from beyond 50 yards.



Key Defensive players