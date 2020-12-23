Thankfully, there aren't too many injuries to worry about at quarterback for Week 16. Matthew Stafford (ribs) and Derek Carr (groin) are the biggest question marks but it's not like many people were really going to be starting either in their championship game. Which means your start and sit decisions are mostly going to come down to who the best player is. And that's the way we want it to go in Week 16.

Get help with your toughest decisions at quarterback with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls below, and if you need help at running back you can head here:

More Week 16: Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Who Can You Trust?

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL PHI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 25.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 647 RUYDS 254 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 6.5 For those of you who picked up Hurts over the past three weeks and advanced to your Fantasy championship (or semifinals if you play into Week 17), you know to start him. That's obvious, and a Fantasy analyst doesn't need to explain that to you. But it's who you're starting him over that matters, and for me it's everyone not named Mahomes, Rodgers, Allen or Murray. And even the latter two are questionable, especially if Stefon Diggs (foot) is out for the Bills. Hurts has 63 Fantasy points in his past two games, with 269 rushing yards and a touchdown over that span and a great matchup against Dallas in Week 16. The Cowboys have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of their past six games. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET TB -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 27.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3886 RUYDS 3 TD 35 INT 11 FPTS/G 24.4 Brady got off to a slow start in Week 15 at Atlanta, but he finished strong with 390 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four road games in a row, and the Lions have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 36 Fantasy points. For the season, Detroit allows 25.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Brady should be locked in as a top-10 Fantasy passer this week. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 24.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3781 RUYDS 199 TD 31 INT 10 FPTS/G 25.9 After a three-game lull where Herbert scored 19 Fantasy points or less, he was back to being a star in Week 15 at the Raiders with 31 points. He did that with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams at less than 100%, and hopefully both are back to full strength this week against the Broncos. Herbert had 27 Fantasy points at Denver in Week 8, and the Broncos have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Josh Allen scoring 41 points last week. Herbert also likes playing at home since he's averaging 23.5 Fantasy points in seven games in Los Angeles this year. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3.5 O/U 56 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3482 RUYDS 173 TD 35 INT 5 FPTS/G 25.8 This isn't an easy matchup for Tannehill since the Packers only allow 18.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row have scored 16 Fantasy points or fewer. But I'm going to stick with Tannehill as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, as he's averaging 28.0 Fantasy points per game in his past five outings. If he's forced to chase points this week at Green Bay then he could have a similar performance to what we saw in Week 13 against Cleveland when he completed 29-of-45 passes for 389 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 33 Fantasy points in that matchup. Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN NO -7 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2430 RUYDS 1 TD 23 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.4 Brees returned from his four-game absence with a rib injury in Week 15 against the Chiefs and scored 25 Fantasy points. That's now five games in a row that he's finished and scored at least 23 Fantasy points, and I expect him to be in that range again in Week 16 against the Vikings. While it's not an easy matchup since Minnesota has held four quarterbacks in a row to 19 Fantasy points or fewer, I'll trust Brees' track record at home -- he's averaging 24.4 Fantasy points per game in five healthy games in New Orleans this year -- and his need to get in a rhythm prior to the playoffs. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3082 RUYDS 115 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.6 Mayfield has been amazing over the past four games, and he should stay hot this week against the Jets. He's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 28.8 points over that span. The Jets held Jared Goff to 18 Fantasy points in Week 15, but prior to that six quarterbacks in a row scored at least 23 points. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC CHI -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1538 RUYDS 163 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.4 Trubisky is playing surprisingly well over the past four games after regaining his starting job from Nick Foles, and he should have the chance for another quality Fantasy outing in Week 16 against the Jaguars, who have allowed eight quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Trubisky has at least 24 Fantasy points in two of his past four outings. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV MIA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1359 RUYDS 70 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.2 Tagovailoa only has two games with more than 18 Fantasy points as a starter, but he could be useful this week in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. It would help Tagovailoa if DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder) return from their injuries this week, and Tagovailoa also has three rushing touchdowns in his past two games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 3462 RUYDS 12 TD 30 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.6 Things have been unraveling for Roethlisberger over the past few weeks, and he hit rock bottom with his Fantasy production in Week 15 at Cincinnati, scoring a season-low eight points. He's now scored 17 Fantasy points or fewer in three of his past four starts, and it's impossible to trust him in Week 16 against the Colts. While Indianapolis has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, this is more about Roethlisberger and less about his opponent. You can't start him with any level of confidence in Week 16. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -7 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3569 RUYDS 155 TD 29 INT 13 FPTS/G 21.9 In his last road game in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, Cousins scored 19 Fantasy points. That pushed his average on the road this season up to 13.8 Fantasy points per game. This is not a good spot to trust Cousins, and the Saints are allowing just 19.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. I would only start Cousins in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT IND -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 3735 RUYDS -6 TD 22 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.8 Rivers has been solid of late with at least 21 Fantasy points in each of his past five games, but I'd be hesitant to start him this week at Pittsburgh. While the Steelers offense has struggled, the defense has still been excellent, and only Josh Allen in Week 14 has more than 19 Fantasy points against Pittsburgh since Week 7. For the season, the Steelers allow just 16.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Rivers will likely have his five-game streak of scoring at least 21 Fantasy points snapped in this matchup. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3718 RUYDS 76 TD 24 INT 12 FPTS/G 19.3 The last time Goff faced the Seahawks in Week 10, he played well with 27-of-37 passing for 302 yards, but he didn't score a touchdown and lost a fumble. He only scored 10 Fantasy points, and it's hard to trust him this week. While he has been good on the road -- he's averaging 24.5 Fantasy points in seven road games -- he doesn't have a great track record in Seattle with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his past two trips there. The Seahawks also have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 15 Fantasy points in their past six games. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3774 RUYDS 103 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.2 Stafford is playing through his rib injury, but he's clearly not 100%. He played in Week 15 at Tennessee and completed 22-of-32 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown, and he added 12 rushing yards. He only has one game with more than 17 Fantasy points in his past five outings, and the Buccaneers should make things uncomfortable for him with his injury. If he was 100 percent then he would be a low-end starting option this week, but since he's hurt -- and without Kenny Golladay (hip) again -- it should be easy to avoid Stafford in most one-quarterback formats.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SEA -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3806 RUYDS 475 TD 38 INT 13 FPTS/G 28.2 Wilson scored nine Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 10, and he's been at 16 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four starts. He went from an elite Fantasy quarterback to a question mark, and it's hard to count on him this week. The Rams allow just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 3, Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 6 and Kyler Murray in Week 13 have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against Los Angeles. Consider Wilson a low-end starting option at best this week, but he's someone I would prefer to avoid.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.