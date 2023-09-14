chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Sep 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
PHI -6, O/U 49.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins5.9Jalen Hurts9.3
Alexander Mattison6.7D'Andre Swift6.6
Justin Jefferson9.6Rashaad Penny5.7
Jordan Addison6.8Boston Scott4.3
K.J. Osborn2.0DeVonta Smith9.3
T.J. Hockenson8.0A.J. Brown9.1
Vikings DST 2.9Dallas Goedert8.1


Eagles DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1, O/U 40.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love5.4Desmond Ridder3.3
Aaron Jones8.8Bijan Robinson9.3
A.J. Dillon5.3Tyler Allgeier5.4
Romeo Doubs6.2Drake London5.3
Jayden Reed3.8Kyle Pitts7.1
Luke Musgrave6.3Falcons DST 5.8
Packers DST 7.3
 
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -8.5, O/U 47
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)Bills RTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo3.9Josh Allen9.6
Josh Jacobs8.5James Cook6.4
Davante Adams8.6Damien Harris3.9
Hunter Renfrow2.9Stefon Diggs9.9
Raiders DST 3.2Gabe Davis6.5


Dalton Kincaid5.4


Dawson Knox3.8


Bills DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 46.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson7.2Joe Burrow8.5
Gus Edwards5.6Joe Mixon8.0
Zay Flowers6.4Ja'Marr Chase9.5
Rashod Bateman4.6Tee Higgins8.4
Odell Beckham Jr.4.2Tyler Boyd3.6
Ravens DST 6.4Bengals DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -5.5, O/U 47
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.6Jared Goff6.8
Kenneth Walker III7.3Jahmyr Gibbs7.9
Zach Charbonnet4.1David Montgomery7.2
DK Metcalf8.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.4
Tyler Lockett7.3Josh Reynolds5.4
Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.8Sam LaPorta6.1
Seahawks DST 4.2Lions DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -1, O/U 39
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Anthony Richardson7.0C.J. Stroud3.0
Zack Moss5.8Dameon Pierce7.5
Deon Jackson4.2Nico Collins6.7
Michael Pittman7.2Robert Woods4.1
Josh Downs2.5Nathaniel Dell2.7
Colts DST 5.2Dalton Schultz4.2


Texans DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3.5, O/U 51
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.4Trevor Lawrence8.1
Isiah Pacheco6.0Travis Etienne7.6
Jerick McKinnon5.0Tank Bigsby4.9
Kadarius Toney4.5Calvin Ridley9.2
Skyy Moore4.0Christian Kirk6.6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.1Zay Jones3.7
Rashee Rice3.0Evan Engram7.3
Chiefs DST 5.4Jaguars DST 3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 40.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.9Baker Mayfield4.6
Khalil Herbert6.1Rachaad White7.4
Roschon Johnson4.6Mike Evans7.9
D.J. Moore7.6Chris Godwin7.5
Darnell Mooney4.7Trey Palmer1.9
Cole Kmet4.8Buccaneers DST 9.0
Bears DST 4.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3, O/U 45
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.9Ryan Tannehill3.8
Austin Ekeler9.8Derrick Henry9.1
Joshua Kelley4.8Tyjae Spears4.4
Keenan Allen7.8DeAndre Hopkins7.7
Mike Williams6.9Treylon Burks4.3
Gerald Everett3.0Chigoziem Okonkwo4.0
Chargers DST 5.6Titans DST 5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +4.5, O/U 39.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.3Joshua Dobbs1.8
Saquon Barkley9.5James Conner7.7
Darius Slayton2.8Marquise Brown5.5
Isaiah Hodgins2.3Rondale Moore2.4
Jalin Hyatt1.8Zach Ertz5.0
Darren Waller8.2Cardinals DST 4.4
Giants DST 9.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR +7.5, O/U 44.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy5.5Matthew Stafford4.7
Christian McCaffrey9.9Kyren Williams5.2
Brandon Aiyuk8.3Cam Akers4.7
Deebo Samuel7.4Puka Nacua5.9
George Kittle7.5Tutu Atwell5.1
49ers DST 9.5Van Jefferson3.4


Tyler Higbee5.6


Rams DST 2.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -9, O/U 38
JetsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson3.2Dak Prescott5.8
Breece Hall6.5Tony Pollard9.0
Dalvin Cook5.1CeeDee Lamb9.0
Garrett Wilson6.3Brandin Cooks3.9
Allen Lazard1.7Jake Ferguson5.2
Jets DST 7.5Cowboys DST 9.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 39
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell5.0Russell Wilson5.1
Antonio Gibson5.9Javonte Williams7.1
Brian Robinson Jr.5.5Samaje Perine6.2
Jahan Dotson7.0Courtland Sutton5.6
Terry McLaurin5.8Marvin Mims2.1
Curtis Samuel3.5Adam Trautman3.2
Logan Thomas4.6Broncos DST 6.0
Commanders DST 7.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 17 at 8:20 pm ET •
NE +3, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa9.0Mac Jones4.5
Raheem Mostert6.3Rhamondre Stevenson8.3
Tyreek Hill9.8Ezekiel Elliott4.0
Jaylen Waddle8.5JuJu Smith-Schuster5.0
Durham Smythe3.6Kendrick Bourne3.3
Dolphins DST 6.2Demario Douglas2.6


Hunter Henry5.8


Patriots DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Carolina Panthers
Mon, Sep 18 at 7:15 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 39.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.6Bryce Young2.8
Jamaal Williams6.8Miles Sanders7.8
Chris Olave9.7Chuba Hubbard3.7
Michael Thomas6.1Adam Thielen3.2
Rashid Shaheed5.2Jonathan Mingo2.2
Juwan Johnson4.4Hayden Hurst6.4
Taysom Hill3.4Panthers DST 3.3
Saints DST 9.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mon, Sep 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 38.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson6.5Kenny Pickett3.6
Nick Chubb9.6Najee Harris6.9
Jerome Ford3.8Jaylen Warren4.5
Amari Cooper7.1George Pickens5.7
Elijah Moore4.9Allen Robinson4.4
David Njoku7.2Pat Freiermuth7.0
Browns DST 8.8Steelers DST 6.8