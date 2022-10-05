There's a powerful list of running back injuries for Week 5 -- Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, David Montgomery, Melvn Gordon, Brian Robinson, Elijah Mitchell, Justice Hill, Damien Williams, Tyrion Davis-Price and Boston Scott. And that doesn't include the unfortunate season-ending knee injury to Javonte Williams. So which running backs should you be counting on this week?
It is be our objective to help you find running backs you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
Running Backs
NE New England • #37
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I thought about making both Patriots running backs the Start of the Week with their matchup against the Lions, and both should be standout Fantasy options in Week 5. Detroit leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with eight, and the Lions are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to the position, trailing only the Texans. Harris has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, so he should keep his touchdown streak alive in this matchup. He's been a pleasant surprise despite the New England offense struggling, and he's averaging 14.3 PPR points per game in his past three outings.
NE New England • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Stevenson has been on fire the past two games with 31 PPR points over that span, and he has eight catches for 51 yards on 10 targets in those two outings. I like Harris as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues, and Stevenson is a quality No. 2 Fantasy option, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I thought Edwards-Helaire had the chance to outperform his Average Draft Position this year if he stayed healthy, but he's performing much better than I expected. He's scored at least 14 PPR points in every game this season, and he just ran for a season-high 92 yards on 19 carries in Week 4 at Tampa Bay. He also has three games with at least three games and two games with multiple touchdowns. It's time to treat him as a weekly No. 2 running back in all leagues. This week, he gets a Raiders defense that has allowed two running backs in the past three games to score at least 14 PPR points. And in his past two games against the Raiders, Edwards-Helaire has scored at least 18 PPR points in both outings.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I had concerns about Sanders heading into Week 4 against Jacksonville, but he made me look silly with 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 22 yards on three targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of four games this season, and it's great to see him finding the end zone again. This week, Sanders gets a Cardinals defense that has allowed four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points for the season, and I hope the Eagles continue to lean on him. He has two games this year with 20 total touches, and he's averaging 20.0 PPR points in those outings.
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm not sure if Dobbins is all the way back in his return from last season's knee injury, but he looked the part in Week 4 against Buffalo. While he only managed 41 yards on 13 carries, he did find the end zone on the ground. Better yet, he had four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and that's just the second time in his career he had four receptions in a game. With Rashod Bateman (foot) hurt, we could see Dobbins more involved in the passing game, which would dramatically increase his Fantasy value. The last time Dobbins faced the Bengals in Week 17 in 2020 he destroyed them for 13 carries, 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three of four games this year.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary has dominated playing time the past two weeks against Miami and Baltimore, playing 73 percent of the snaps against the Dolphins and 88 percent of the snaps against the Ravens. That should continue in Week 5 against the Steelers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 15 PPR points in each game this year. While Singletary only has one touchdown on the season, he does have 13 catches for 125 yards on 16 targets the past two games, which is great for his value in PPR. The Bills are two-touchdown favorites in this matchup, so Singletary should have plenty of scoring chances in this matchup. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Dillon is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week against the Giants in London. The Packers are eight-point favorites as of Wednesday, and Dillon should have the chance for plenty of carries. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, so he's due, and the Giants have struggled with running backs of late as four guys in the past three games have either 100 total yards or a touchdown. I like Aaron Jones and Dillon in this matchup, with Dillon no worse than a flex in all formats.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Wilson continues to produce in place of the injured Elijah Mitchell (knee), and he's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 3 against the Rams, and he now has either 100 total yards or a touchdown in each of the past three weeks against Seattle, Denver and the Rams. He has at least 15 total touches in each outing, and he should continue to play well this week against the Panthers. Carolina has only allowed one rushing touchdown and three running backs to score more than 11 PPR points this season, but Wilson should be at least a flex option in the majority of leagues.
Mark Ingram RB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
We're waiting to find out the status for Alvin Kamara (ribs) in Week 5, but if he's out again then Ingram would be a borderline must-start running back in the majority of leagues. Latavius Murray is now in Denver, and Ingram would lead the Saints backfield in a dream matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and three guys (Javonte Williams, Cordarelle Patterson and Jamaal Williams) all scored at least 21 PPR points against the Seahawks this year.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
With Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season, the Broncos are planning to use Gordon as the featured option, at least according to offensive coordinator Justin Outten. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously," Outten said Tuesday. That should make Fantasy managers with Gordon feel at ease since he's been dealing with fumble issues, and Denver brought in Latavius Murray to share backup duties with Mike Boone. But Gordon could be looking at 20-plus carries, and that would make him at least a flex option in most leagues against the Colts on Thursday night. Indianapolis has a good run defense, but four running backs have already scored at least 12 PPR points against the Colts. Gordon could be a top-20 Fantasy option in all leagues for this week.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hunt has been frustrating as a Fantasy option over the past three weeks because he's averaging just 7.7 PPR points per game, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. It's been the Nick Chubb show, understandably so, but Hunt is still averaging 14.0 touches per game. This could be a week where both Browns get going against the Chargers, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points per game allowed to running backs. Six running backs have already scored at least 10 PPR points against the Chargers, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, James Robinson and Dameon Pierce all scoring at least 15 PPR points. Hunt is worth trusting as a flex in all formats.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals wanted to feature Conner more heading into Week 4 at Carolina, and he had 18 total touches, including three catches. But Conner only managed 77 total yards with that workload for 10 PPR points, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. This Eagles run defense is tough, and in the past three games against Dalvin Cook, Antonio Gibson and James Robinson, no running back has more than 38 yards on the ground or 40 total yards. That trio averaged 6.0 PPR points per game against the Eagles, and this could be another rough outing for Conner, even at home. He's only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Elliott should only be used as a flex option in most leagues for Week 5 at the Rams, and he only has one game this season with more than nine PPR points, which was Week 3 at the Giants when he scored 14. Elliott is not involved in the passing game with five catches on the season for 27 yards on seven targets, and he only has one touchdown. Tony Pollard continues to be a significant factor for the Cowboys and detractor for Elliott, and this is a tough matchup against the Rams. Jeff Wilson's 32-yard touchdown run in Week 4 is the lone touchdown for a running back against the Rams this year, and Elliott could be in trouble again if he doesn't find the end zone.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Darrell Henderson might be the better running back for the Rams this week if they are chasing points, and Dallas is a five-point favorite on the road. Akers has one touchdown this season and one game with more than seven PPR points. In Week 4 at San Francisco, Akers had eight carries for 13 yards and no catches on one target. He only has two catches for 18 yards on four targets for the year, so he's tough to trust in PPR when facing a tough opponent like the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed just one running back to score a touchdown this season, which was Saquon Barkley in Week 3. Akers and Henderson are just flex plays at best this week.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Allgeier is worth adding in all leagues with Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) out, but you shouldn't plan on using Allgeier as a starting Fantasy option at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers struggled with Clyde Edwards-Helaire last week, but he's the lone running back to top eight PPR points against this defense, including matchups with Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Allgeier just had 10 carries for 84 yards and one catch for 20 yards on one target in Week 4 against Cleveland in the game Patterson was hurt, but it's doubtful he'll dominate touches with Caleb Huntley also a factor. I'm fine with Allgeier as a flex play if you're stuck, but for now just stash him on the bench in Week 5 given the opponent.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There's a chance Brian Robinson (knee) could play in this game now that he's back at practice following the gunshot wounds he sustained in an attempted robbery in August. We'll keep you aware of that scenario, which could crush Gibson's Fantasy value. But even if Robinson remains out, it's tough to trust Gibson in the majority of leagues. He's averaging just 9.7 PPR points in his past three games, and he only has six catches for 29 yards on eight targets over that span. J.D. McKissic is the preferred option on passing downs, and this offensive line has been a disaster also for Washington. The Titans haven't allowed a running back to score since Week 1, and Jonathan Taylor was just held to 20 carries for 42 yards in Week 4. Gibson is only worth using as a flex in most formats.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I had Penny as a sleeper here last week, and he delivered his best game of the season against the Lions with 17 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 6 yards. He's clearly the No. 1 running back for Seattle ahead of Kenneth Walker III, but that doesn't mean Penny is a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. Prior to facing the Lions, who are terrible defensively, Penny combined for 16 PPR points in his first three games. The Saints have allowed one rushing touchdown and two touchdowns combined to running backs all year. It wouldn't be a shock to see Penny's production plummet in a tougher matchup this week on the road.