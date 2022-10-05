Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 7 REYDS 29 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.2 I thought about making both Patriots running backs the Start of the Week with their matchup against the Lions, and both should be standout Fantasy options in Week 5. Detroit leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with eight, and the Lions are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to the position, trailing only the Texans. Harris has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, so he should keep his touchdown streak alive in this matchup. He's been a pleasant surprise despite the New England offense struggling, and he's averaging 14.3 PPR points per game in his past three outings.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NE -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 211 REC 11 REYDS 57 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Stevenson has been on fire the past two games with 31 PPR points over that span, and he has eight catches for 51 yards on 10 targets in those two outings. I like Harris as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues, and Stevenson is a quality No. 2 Fantasy option, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -7 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 13 REYDS 117 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.9 I thought Edwards-Helaire had the chance to outperform his Average Draft Position this year if he stayed healthy, but he's performing much better than I expected. He's scored at least 14 PPR points in every game this season, and he just ran for a season-high 92 yards on 19 carries in Week 4 at Tampa Bay. He also has three games with at least three games and two games with multiple touchdowns. It's time to treat him as a weekly No. 2 running back in all leagues. This week, he gets a Raiders defense that has allowed two running backs in the past three games to score at least 14 PPR points. And in his past two games against the Raiders, Edwards-Helaire has scored at least 18 PPR points in both outings.

Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PHI -5.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 356 REC 8 REYDS 35 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.3 I had concerns about Sanders heading into Week 4 against Jacksonville, but he made me look silly with 27 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 22 yards on three targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of four games this season, and it's great to see him finding the end zone again. This week, Sanders gets a Cardinals defense that has allowed four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points for the season, and I hope the Eagles continue to lean on him. He has two games this year with 20 total touches, and he's averaging 20.0 PPR points in those outings.

J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 15.2 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 64 REC 6 REYDS 39 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.2 I'm not sure if Dobbins is all the way back in his return from last season's knee injury, but he looked the part in Week 4 against Buffalo. While he only managed 41 yards on 13 carries, he did find the end zone on the ground. Better yet, he had four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and that's just the second time in his career he had four receptions in a game. With Rashod Bateman (foot) hurt, we could see Dobbins more involved in the passing game, which would dramatically increase his Fantasy value. The last time Dobbins faced the Bengals in Week 17 in 2020 he destroyed them for 13 carries, 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in three of four games this year.