Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Buries shorthanded goal
Anisimov's 11th goal of the year came down a man in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
The shorty was his first of the season. The Russian winger has 29 points in 60 games this season. Anisimov doesn't typically play a heavy game, and with 108 shots on goal, he's only worth a look in deeper formats.
