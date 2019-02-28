Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Buries shorthanded goal

Anisimov's 11th goal of the year came down a man in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.

The shorty was his first of the season. The Russian winger has 29 points in 60 games this season. Anisimov doesn't typically play a heavy game, and with 108 shots on goal, he's only worth a look in deeper formats.

