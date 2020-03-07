Per coach John Tortorella, Murray is "nicked up" and will miss Saturday's game in Edmonton, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The oft-injured Murray has been back for two games after being out since Dec. 14, and now he'll be back out of the lineup, at least for one game. Tortorella didn't reveal the nature of Murray's injury, so it's unclear if this is related to the back injury that sidelined Murray long-term earlier this season. Markus Nutivaara will re-enter the lineup in Murray's stead.