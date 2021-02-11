Grzelcyk (lower body) isn't expected to play Friday night against the Rangers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

In his return from a four-game absence, Grzelcyk logged 11:40 worth of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. While an injury setback hasn't been confirmed by the Bruins, it appears as though the smooth-skating blueliner is still not quite 100 percent and is thus on track to sit out Friday's contest. Assuming that's the case, Connor Clifton would draw back into the team's lineup.