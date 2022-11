Hoffman (undisclosed) was injured in the second period, but he remained on the bench and was available for a power-play situation, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hoffman's injury doesn't sound too serious, but he wasn't on the ice in the third period. The 32-year-old winger's injury details weren't specified, but he should be considered day-to-day going into Tuesday's game versus the Sabres.