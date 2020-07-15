Weber (undisclosed) returned to practice with the team Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Considering the number of injuries Weber has dealt with over the last few seasons, it wouldn't be surprising to see him given the occasional maintenance day. Unfortunately, given the league's new protocols, the club won't be able to give any details when he is taking a day, so fantasy players should expect him to miss the occasional practice in the lead-up to the team's best-of-five clash with Pittsburgh.