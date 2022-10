Dermott (concussion) was moved to the long-term injured reserve list Thursday by the Canucks.

Dermott was already on the injured reserve list, but this move provides the Canucks with some cap flexibility, which is important given that they're close to the cap ceiling. Dermott hasn't skated yet this season and Vancouver termed him as week-to-week Monday. When he is cleared to play, he'll likely serve on the third pairing.