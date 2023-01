Milano recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Milano finished a breakaway chance to tie the game 1-1 in the first period before setting up Nic Dowd with a cross-ice pass in the third. The 26-year-old Milano has been productive of late in a middle-six role, tallying 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in his last 14 games. He's up to six goals and 12 assists through 27 games this season.