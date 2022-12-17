Milano (illness) is at practice Saturday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Milano sat out Thursday's tilt against Dallas with a non-COVID illness. He is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against Toronto and line up on the second line alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha. Milano has three goals, eight assists and 26 shots on goal in 19 games this season.
